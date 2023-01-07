Here’s to good things in 2023

Another year is upon us. Not that 2022 has been all bad, but about this time a year ago, I was ready to move into a shack in the woods and “... live deliberately,” as Thoreau said. In retrospect, I’m glad I stuck it out.
On New Year’s Eve, the streets, bars and party rooms were filled with toasting revelers. Since I’ve become older, it seems like my New Years celebrations move in reverse. In bed by 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve ... up at 5 a.m. on New Year’s Day. I’m not sure how this little routine got started. Probably something to do with getting old, being boring, having no social life, etc.
It’s not that I don’t appreciate a good NYE party, but at this point in my life, it’s just not really my speed anymore. ... old, boring ... no social life ... I digress.
What a year it’s been. Really, all things considered, I probably shouldn’t complain too much. Even during the rocky times throughout the past 12 months, I’ve been learning, and there is value in that.
I’m not really very good at remembering notable things, probably because at one point in my life I was not so old or boring. I know good things happened in 2022. Some bad things happened,too. Moving along.
The other night I was giving some thought to what my New Year’s resolutions might be for the coming year, and then I reminded myself that I’m just not a resolution guy.
I believe that New Year’s resolutions are motivated by 1. facts and 2. fears. For example ... it’s a fact that I do not exercise enough, and I am afraid that I am getting fat ... so I resolve to exercise more. Or, it’s a fact that I’m broke, and I’m afraid of staying broke, so I resolve to work more and save money, you get the picture.
I’m not sure why I never bought into the resolution thing. Maybe I should have. I’ve got enough facts and fears going on in my life for two of me, but I just don’t see the point in making a big to-do about saying you’re gonna start doing something. If you want to do something, just go do it.
Maybe that’s why I’ll probably never win employee of the month, or year, or whatever. To me, meetings are like big, redundant resolution sessions. Why should people meet to talk about doing things? Just do things. If it works, keep doing it. If it doesn’t, stop.
I have, however, started to think about resolutions and what mine would be if I were going to make one. So here goes.
If I were going to make a resolution, it would be to strive to make the world a better place by giving away more of me, for free. I know, it sounds weird, but stay with me.
Our world is kinda screwed up, no? In my view, a lot of our screwed-up-ness, is based on the fact that most of us have started to evolved into self- absorbed, reward-based egomaniacs. So, my plan is to figure out what I can contribute, and where that particular contribution is needed, and then contribute it ... for nothing.
Maybe it’s volunteering at a crisis center, or delivering meals on wheels, or serving in a prison ministry, or going on a mission trip, or maybe just figuring out how to use this writing thing for the greater good, and asking for nothing in return. I know...that’s not a very good business model.
Whatever it is, though, I think it’s about trying to figure out how to contribute something that adds real value to the world around you, and not asking to be rewarded for it.
Here’s where it get’s dicey; to truly accomplish this, I’m gonna have to throw Jon out the window. I can’t think about things like reward, or time, or money made or lost, or what I have or don’t have. To accomplish my non-resolution, my focus must be on the good of those I’m serving. Period.
Ooops, that means resolving to lose that 20 pounds, or work out four times a week, or make 25% more money is not on the table anymore.
So, why would I make such a CRAZY plan? Because as un-Jesus-like as I might be a lot of the time, I know that my life is better when I try to be more like him. After all, what he did, he did for me for free.
Happy 2023 everyone!