Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was right last week to call attention to Colorado’s water plans to greatly restrict the Platte River flows into Nebraska. It doesn’t appear Nebraska was consulted on those plans before Colorado released a report that identified 282 new water projects within the South Platte River Basin.
Ricketts and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson warned that those projects could reduce Platte River flows from the river by as much as 90% and threaten Nebraska’s water supplies, including to Omaha and Lincoln.
The Colorado plan indicates the Colorado population living within the river basin is expected to grow by anywhere from 42% to 70% between 2015 and 2050, creating more demand for water. The report also warned that climate change may reduce stream flows and shift snowmelt patterns to earlier in the year, while creating greater agricultural demand for water.
In response to the comments by Gov. Ricketts, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he will work with Nebraska but wants more details about what the state has planned. Gov. Ricketts released a budget plan last week that would pay for a canal project by taking $400 million out of the state’s $1.5 billion cash reserve fund and using $100 million in federal pandemic relief money.
The project would include a canal in southwest Nebraska and storage facilities that would allow Nebraska to collect its share of water agreed on via a nearly century-old compact. What is both interesting and unusual is that some of the infrastructure would be on the Colorado side of the border, and might require the state to invoke eminent domain against private landowners. It’s not known yet exactly where the project would go, how deep into Colorado it would travel, or which landowners could be affected, according to the Associated Press.
So will Nebraska truly try to use the South Platte River Compact, approved in 1923, to be assured the Cornhusker state gets 120 cubic feet per second from the river during the irrigation season between April 1 and Oct. 15, and 500 cubic feet per second during the non-irrigation season? Yes, let’s hope so.
And will Nebraska spend all those resources to construct a canal? Probably not, but rather than let Colorado greatly reduce the water flows, Nebraska was right to show Colorado it is going to stick up for its rights and has the legal basis to do so.
Those on social media from Nebraska who criticize Gov. Ricketts are mistaken. Did they criticize Kansas when it sued Nebraska for a similar old agreement restricting water flows from the Republican River, which cost Nebraska millions of dollars? Did they criticize Gov. Polis for announcing his water plans without consulting Nebraska?
Nebraska should not be held to long-standing water rights agreements with Kansas, but then not be able to enforce its own water rights as well.