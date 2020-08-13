Heeding socialism ‘utopia’

Seattle’s Autonomous Zone — better known initially as CHAZ — is further testimony to the failure of the college and university experience in the 21st century. Institutions of so-called higher learning have become havens for a professorial elite whose 2+2=5 (remember George Orwell’s tome “1984”) hogwash is neither inductively nor deductively sound. Rather, their shtick is subversively calculated aiming to undermine established truths.
Which has had the deleterious effect of compromising the reasoning ability of millennials having exited the pipeline and those still (de)value programming in it. There’s no doubt about it!
The Seattle boondoggle is icing on the cake, so to speak, illustrating a level of ignorance unfathomable to patriotic Americans who see anarchy for the evil that it is. Karl Marx must be laughing in his grave.
Of course, scarcely one in 20 of current scholars has likely ever heard of the Communist Manifesto penman (probably the same collection of ignoramuses who can’t identify Washington or Lincoln or Roosevelt in images placed before them).
Still, socialism appears on the march with unripened minds seduced by Sanders — like Marxian preaching against capitalism in favor of a socialist system that purports to make all equal.
In truth, it’s a ruse dressed up as utopia — the proverbial wolf in sheep’s clothing (an idiom of Biblical origin), using power and emotion to get what one wants. It’s big government liberalism at its core — centuries old and an ideology of failure whose prophesy is patently false. Evidence abounds. Historians may cite the USSR, Nicaragua, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, East Germany, etc.
Sadly, today’s versions of history differ not only in accuracy but also in substance from that which prevailed in traditional classrooms in decades of yore. Consequently, authenticity has become compromised according to political correctness, with books (Catcher in the Rye) and movies (Gone With The Wind) and statues (Christopher Columbus) removed from our midst--insensible examples of stupidity on steroids.
There’s an age-old adage — we’ve all heard of it — warning that those who ignore the lessons of history are bound to repeat them. Ergo, the removal of reminders is counterproductive — whether in reference to good (which merits refinement) or bad (which advocates for correction). Both can be a foundation for change--a rear view mirror, if you will, with traces from the past leading to personal and societal betterment.
But, while factual historical teaching no longer appears paramount in curricula, the severe deterioration in communication skills — social media degraded — is equally alarming, not to mention the lack of understanding regarding economic, governmental and constitutional matters. Critical thinking has ceded territory to the company line — resulting in a sort of quasi-liberal indoctrination denoting mindlessness.
Indeed, this may sound odd coming from one who spent 40 years in public education — 35 of which were at the college and university level — but my advice in 2020 is to encourage enrollment in technical schools offering programs in nursing, electricity, computers, mechanics, etc. Not only are there job opportunities aplenty, but also the scourge of burdensome long term debt may be avoided — both positive ends.
And, that perspective is also rooted in the chilling specter of a young university coed on Facebook espousing hatred for her parents. “I can’t go home anymore,” said she, wishing them harm in an irrational verbal attack. In her corrupted mind they and others of similar orientation are responsible for all the world’s discord ... which proves false the old farm-based saying that you can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink!