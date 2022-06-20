With each passing day, there are lessons to be learned from Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. That’s especially true now that the battle has passed the 125-day mark given that many political and military observers predicted a very short conflict after its Feb. 24 start.
So, from our perspective, one of the most revealing lessons is that Russia’s much-feared army — the largest in Europe — is not as impressive as many might have thought.
Instead of rather easily rolling into Kyiv — the Ukraine capital — a different narrative is unfolding. It features Ukrainians rallying to block the progress of the Russian army.
“Partisan units used drones to blow up (Russian) tanks. U.S.-supplied Stinger missiles shot down so many helicopters and bombers that Russia never controlled the air. Diesel supplies ran out for the Russian army. Soldiers deserve their units,” wrote James Brooke, a visiting fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
Some historical context helps support Mr. Brooke’s argument.
According to a daily tally maintained by Robert Homans, an American Ukraine expert in Washington, Russia lost 30,700 soldiers in the first three months of the war — more than double the 14,453 Soviet soldiers killed during the Soviet Union’s 10-year occupation of Afghanistan.
According to this tally, which draws on seven Ukrainian sources, Russia has lost: 208 fixed-wing aircraft in Ukraine, almost double the losses in Afghanistan; 866 artillery pieces, double the losses in Afghanistan; 3,343 armored personnel carriers, 2.5 times the losses in Afghanistan; and 1,361 tanks, nine times the losses in Afghanistan.
Given the frustration experienced by the Russian military, some of its soldiers resorted to looting, drinking, assaulting and shooting civilians. Before retreating north to Belarus, Russian occupiers in Kyiv Region killed at least 1,500 civilians and destroyed 5,000 houses and 161 high-rise apartment buildings.
But did that cause Ukrainians to lose their spirit? No, it only increased their resolve to fight back by fueling their outrage.
The poor performance of the Russian troops stands in contrast with the words of praise used to describe the Soviets by numerous media outlets in recent years. Perhaps it was propaganda; perhaps it was that the Russian military, indeed, looked impressive — until it found itself in a real fight. But the tone of media coverage now has changed.
Mikhail Khodaryonok, a reserve Russian army colonel who often is a media source, recently said this of the Ukrainian soldiers: “The desire to defend their motherland very much exists. Ultimate victory on the battlefield is determined by the high morale of troops who are spilling blood for the ideas they are ready to fight for.”
He added, “The biggest problem with (Russia’s) military and political situation is that we are in total political isolation and the whole world is against us.”
Consider this a positive and encouraging lesson while, unfortunately, the fighting continues.