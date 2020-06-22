Neighbors helping neighbors.
That’s the foundation of Northeast and North Central Nebraska, and it’s refreshing to see that portrayed to a national audience through the reality TV show “Heartland Docs” on Nat Geo WILD.
“Heartland Docs” — showcasing Hartington veterinarians Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder and many of their neighbors from Cedar County and beyond — recently started its second season. Not only do we get to meet the two doctors and their family — their two sons and creatures of all shapes, sizes and ailments — but we also are introduced to fellow Northeast Nebraskans requiring their help.
“Everyone goes the extra mile to help their neighbor,” Dr. Erin Schroeder said on a recent episode that featured a resident bringing in a dog for a blood transfusion for another dog that ingested rat bait. “That’s just how this place works.”
But with the Schroeders, they put actions behind their words, whether it be treating a baby deer, delivering a calf into the world, introducing a fainting goat as the office pet or making house calls to farms in Cedar County and the surrounding area.
Northeast and North Central Nebraska isn’t exactly a hotbed for TV shows and movies.
Sure, Alexander Payne’s 2013 “Nebraska” movie springs to mind. The movie featured Plainview and other sites in this corner of the state. While the fictional Hawthorne in the movie was shot mostly in Plainview, the movie offered a mostly realistic portrayal of The Good Life, when too often, shows and movies portray Nebraska as cornfields, farms and not much else.
“Heartland Docs” portrays Northeast Nebraska as that — and much more.
“Erin and Ben are dedicated to every creature in the countryside and to each other,” according to a Nat Geo WILD statement promoting the second season. “Their expertise stretches far beyond livestock, as they welcome pets of all shapes, sizes and ailments at their clinic, Cedar County Veterinary Services.”
The Schroeders also are breathing life back into the community with restoration projects, including three office buildings, a farmhouse and a hotel. Those efforts, which have been featured in the Daily News, will be highlighted in the show’s second season.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, put a dent in their plans for the Historical Hartington Hotel. The couple recently announced they would not reopen the hotel in 2020. Hopes are that it will reopen in the spring of 2021.
In the meantime, it’ll be a joy watching them on “Heartland Docs.”