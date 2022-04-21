In a bleak benchmark, the United Nations estimates that more than 5 million people have fled the country since Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion to control Ukraine and topple its government.

This week, Russia launched its long-feared, full-scale offensive to take control of Ukraine’s east, attacking along a broad front over 300 miles long, Ukrainian officials said in what marked the opening of a new and potentially climactic phase of the war.

“The nightmare of war has caught up with us even in Lviv,” said Lyudmila Turchak, who fled with two children from the eastern city of Kharkiv. “There is no longer anywhere in Ukraine where we can feel safe.”

Unfortunately, amid the ongoing battles, the heartbreaking stories of many of these Ukrainians aren’t being told — stories of having to leave their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs and living in churches or homes with dozens of other refugees.

That’s why we were grateful to share just a few of those stories in the Daily News as part of a three-day series. Mike Anderson — a former Norfolkan who traveled to the region on behalf of the Orphan Grain Train — lent a listening ear and also wrote these stories to give us a glimpse of the horrors taking place.

In case you missed the series, here are a few stories he heard:

 A mother arrived with her 16-year-old daughter in Romania just days after seeing Russian soldiers slit the throat of their husband and father, respectively.

 A 56-year-old woman had to make the agonizing decision to leave behind her 85-year-old mother, who was unable to travel. A half-hour outside of Kiev, the train they were traveling on lost power and fears grew of an impending Russian attack. “There was nothing but silence. No bombs. Nothing.”

 A family of seven with children ranging in age from 5 years old to 18 left the house they had built in Ukraine. Overwhelmed with thoughts of what would happen next, the family has expressed the desire to come to the United States.

Thankfully, the Norfolk-based Orphan Grain Train is making a difference in the lives of these Ukrainians and countless others through delivering food shipments and providing basic human needs around the world.

So in times like these, we urge Northeast and North Central Nebraskans to help such groups as the Orphan Grain Train and, in turn, ease the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

