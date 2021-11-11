Hearings’ ‘dancing’ beat answers

OK, maybe show business aficionados of more recent vintage haven’t been privy to fictional programming recreations involving “The Three Stooges” (1934 to 1946), “The Keystone Cops” (1912 until 1917) or “The Little Rascals” (1922 through 1944), but the “dog and pony show” recently played out in the United States Congress should give folks some idea of what farcical incompetence looks like, both past and present.
To clarify, stooges Curly, Larry and Moe constituted an American vaudeville trio best known for their physical and slapstick comedy routines. Many of their signature vocalizations have become animated catchphrases still in play, such as, “We’re gettin’ no place fast” and “I’m a victim of circumstance” and “There’s nothing to be scared about” (the latter a plea repeatedly posed to reluctant vaccine recipients).
Humorously incompetent policemen were the main characters in the keystone cops silent film comedies. Once again, tag lines were the source of laughs — assisted by shrewdly choreographed expressions captivatingly mimed. To this day, their logo is often utilized to criticize any group or faction for its mistakes and lack of coordination, as in “running around like chickens with their heads cut off.” Sound familiar?
My personal favorite was the little rascals kit and caboodle — Spanky, Buckwheat, Alfalfa, Waldo, Darla and Stymie — whose hilarious antics were the pathway to all sorts of trouble. At once dramatic and suspenseful, the innocent intrigue grabbed one’s attention and wouldn’t let go — even daring to portray White and Black children as equals (if you can imagine). How could they, you ask? Well, that was then! This is now!
Sorrowfully, we’ve all learned that 2021 is witness to its own version of contrived (political) nuttiness — infinitely more serious, markedly less commendable, and entirely without merit. No, the President Joe Biden led Afghanistan cataclysmic unfolding that landed sycophants Austin, Milley and McKenzie Jr., in front of congressional overseers can’t be laughed off. It’s too stupid, too discouraging, too telltale, and just too damned bad.
Yes, sympathizers might attempt to downplay the incompetent stumbling and bumbling by calling to mind good natured satirical parodies of yore, but Secretary Austin, Gen. McKenzie Jr., and thoroughly modern Millie ... excuse me, Gen. Milley are no match even for Buckwheat, Spanky and Alfalfa. In truth, Biden’s toadies — blundering fools and falsifiers that they are — don’t deserve billing with Curly, Larry and Moe either.
Frankly, as the televised congressional exhibition proved (each questioner with his or her own agenda —Democrats blaming Trump and Republicans pontificating dutifully), Washington, D. C., isn’t awash with honor these days.
Resignations need occur (Mr. Biden has neither the guts nor the mental capacity to fire anybody) —including that of the president himself. Of course, the likelihood of anything significant happening is extremely remote.
Which ensures what exactly? A disgusting habit of non-elected generals undercutting the president and placing personal advancement over military preparedness? More displays of emotion or behavior that is insincere or meant to deceive (but wheedles votes)? Well connected insiders blabbing secrets to reporters (with book deals in the offing)? A further eroding of trust in the fizzling federal government? Yup, all of the above.
Let’s be honest! Austin, Milley and McKenzie Jr., may not fit the bill as stereotypical jocks, so to speak, but they are definitely full of themselves — arrogant, aggressive, ill-tempered, easily offended, and prone to gloating.
Shameless boldness is their strong suit, which precludes accepting responsibility for catastrophic, boneheaded judgment. By all appearances, any trace of athleticism involves dancing ... around issues, that is!