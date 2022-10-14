Representatives of school districts, municipalities and Madison County got an earful last month during a joint public hearing about property tax increases.
More than 200 people attended the hearing about local property tax increases in Madison County at the Lifelong Learning Center at Northeast Community College. Similar hearings in other counties in Northeast Nebraska also drew large crowds.
One thing is quite clear: People are angry.
While most of the media did preview stories on these meetings, there were complaints heard that had it not been for a pink postcard arriving in the mail in mid-September, some citizens said they wouldn’t have not known about the hearings. Given the sentiment to save taxpayer money, we aren’t sure the hundreds of thousands of dollars that were spent mailing postcards were worth the cost. But that’s another issue.
Elected officials said they heard the taxpayer anger as well. They know people are mad about inflation. They heard loud and clear the sentiment that working people and retired people on fixed incomes are hurting economically. They cannot afford what often amounts to double-digit percentage increases in property taxes when valuations soar, even if levies go up slightly or not at all. The problem is incomes are not keeping up with property taxes.
So why was there so much turnout at these meetings when most of the entities that annually hold their own budget hearings only attract a handful of people? We think the extra public hearing was convenient. All the property tax entities that exceeded their prior year’s request by 2%, plus the percentage of real valuation growth, were required to hold them. In Madison County, that meant eight entities appearing all at one location. Secondly, the meeting was in the evening when many working people are free to attend.
So will anything happen? As Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said, it is important to keep in mind that many of the elected bodies, such as the county, had been working on the budgets for months. It is difficult to make last-minute changes for the coming year. In fairness to the government entities, the budgets had been discussed many times before, so to have the final public hearing the week that many budgets were due to be voted on is a bit unfair to expect changes.
But it will be interesting to see what impact the turnouts and anger might have on next year’s budgets. We believe many of the elected officials will remember being on the receiving end of criticism.
One other thing we might suggest: Have something similar for the Nebraska Legislature, which passed the bill putting this on local officials. The local entities have to try to make up the revenue locally when state aid is cut or low compared to other states.
Perhaps a series of these meetings could be held in gymnasiums or large halls across the state if the Nebraska Legislature exceeds a 2% growth.