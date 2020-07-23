Madison County enacted zoning in 1976 with the goal of promoting orderly growth. Right from the start, it was known that there would need to be changes in zoning policies to adapt to changing times.
One of those changes occurred 25 years ago. That’s when the county enacted a regulation that houses built in rural areas would need to be put on at least 40 acres of land. There were exceptions, such as allowing a lot split so that a family member or hired worker could construct a house on the same farm.
The idea, which had been implemented in other areas, was to benefit everyone. People would not simply be able to buy a lot or acreage and put up a house in a heavy farming area, such as next to a dairy or feedlot.
It protects the landowner who might unwittingly build a house in the country, thinking he or she was getting away from noise, traffic and congestion. Then, upon moving to the country, discover there are new inconveniences, such as flies, dust, odors and farm traffic at certain times of the year.
This background helps to understand the context for what happened a recent Madison County Joint Planning Commission meeting. Those moving into the country need to understand land zoning issues; how their farming neighbors make money and why they do the things they do. They also need to learn what their farming neighbors are doing as land stewards to protect the environment.
And in both these cases, they did.
Farmers also can benefit by getting a better understanding of the concerns of their neighbors and try to find new ways to create a healthy environment for everyone.
At this recent meeting where neighbors discussed objections to more housing in agriculture areas, plenty of good points were raised by both sides. Both requests are far from settled, although they were advanced from the Madison County Joint Planning Commission to the Madison County board of commissioners.
We are always encouraged when there is a healthy discussion at a public meeting. When that occurs, people can communicate without raising their voices or verbally attacking one another.
That’s how the best information can be put forth and enable the governing bodies to weigh the pros and cons and make the best decisions. That’s what happened here.
Among the conditions suggested for the conditional-use permits are that the applicants understand they are living in the country and will have to expect dust, flies and odors associated with agriculture.
It was also explained that the conditions are attached to the deed if they sell the house. The only way they can be removed is for a subsequent county board to remove them. We think that protects the ag interests.