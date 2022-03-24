Large groups of Americans still have confidence in groups and institutions, but how the COVID-19 pandemic was treated has eroded some of that confidence.
According to the Pew Research Center, which completed a study last month, Americans’ confidence in groups and institutions has declined compared with just a year ago. “Trust in scientists and medical scientists, once seemingly buoyed by their central role in addressing the coronavirus outbreak, is now below pre-pandemic levels,” according to Pew.
The scientific study of nearly 15,000 people found that, overall, 29% of U.S. adults said they have a great deal of confidence in medical scientists to act in the best interests of the public, down from 40% who expressed that view in November 2020. Similarly, the share of respondents with a great deal of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests is down by 10 percentage points (from 39% to 29%), according to Pew.
“Public confidence in both groups (scientists and medical scientists) had increased shortly after the start of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an April 2020 survey. Current ratings of medical scientists and scientists have now fallen below where they were in January 2019, before the emergence of the coronavirus,” a Pew representative said.
Not surprisingly, there are large differences over trust in medical scientists among party lines. Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, about nine in 10 express either a great deal (44%) or a fair amount (46%) of confidence in medical scientists to act in the public’s best interests. However, the share expressing strong confidence in medical scientists has fallen 10 points since November 2020.
There has been a steady decline in confidence in medical scientists among Republicans and Republican leaners since April 2020. In the latest survey, just 15% have a great deal of confidence in medical scientists, down from 31% who said this in April 2020 and 26% who said this in November 2020.
Why would this be? Could it be that when Donald Trump was president, the media reported daily on deaths from COVID-19. TV screens kept the graphic up continuously. After President Joe Biden took office, the graphics largely were removed. Mr. Biden promised that, if elected president, he would get COVID-19 under control. He often said he had a plan, using “science.” But in the end, more Americans died during Biden’s first year in office, even with several vaccines available, compared to the Trump era.
And since Russia invaded Ukraine about four weeks ago, COVID-19 coverage has fallen off even more. Even Dr. Anthony Faucci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who always warned us about letting our guard down, is hardly heard from these days.
The bottom line is that American confidence has been eroded. It is time for the scientists, politicians and health experts to study what went right and what went wrong. Did the lockdowns help? Should economic factors have played more of a role in determining actions? Once those issues are studied, present the findings to the public. Otherwise, the distrust won’t go away.