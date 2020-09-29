Chris Orestis, president of LifeCare Xchange and a nationally recognized health-care expert, understands how uncertain the future of health care is, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it’s his business to look ahead and predict what might be on the horizon.
He recently did so in an online article, and two of his numerous predictions especially were pertinent to rural areas, like Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
Not surprisingly, there were reasons for concern as well as optimism.
He tackles rural health care, describing it as in danger. That’s because between 2010 and 2020, more than 80 hospitals were forced to close in rural areas across the United States.
Contributing factors are the numerous differences between health care delivered in urban vs. rural environments, such as a 2-to-1 disparity in the ratio of doctors to residents; travel distance and transportation challenges; more uninsured people; higher incidences of mortality caused by heart disease, obesity, tobacco use, drug (particularly opioid) and alcohol abuse, and higher incidences of accidents caused by vehicles and work-related incidents.
The National Rural Health Association has identified 673 rural hospitals across the United as “vulnerable” and “at risk of closure.”
Here’s Mr. Orestis’ prediction: “The disparity between urban and rural care will not abate, and the prevailing health and socioeconomic factors stressing the rural hospital system will only increase in severity. Compounding the problem, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak will push many of these at risk hospitals past the brink. More hospitals will close, and the government will be forced to deal with a growing health care crisis across rural America.”
That’s not very encouraging. So here’s something a bit more promising.
Advancements in medical science and technology have driven improved healthcare, quality of life and longevity for centuries. But the pace of advancements over the last decade have been particularly breathtaking in mapping the human genome, uses for artificial intelligence (AI), medical devices and orthotics, telemedicine, pharmacology and the digitization of medical records.
These advancements are not only improving health outcomes, but are opening health care access to more people, reducing waste, and creating efficiencies and cost savings.
What does it mean? From Mr. Orestis’ perspective: “95% of the population is in possession of a smartphone, making telemedicine and health apps on phones the bridge to close the gap for populations who find access to care to be challenging, such as seniors and rural dwellers.”
Opportunities and challenges. That’s what the health care system has been all about in the past, and it’s likely not to change now.