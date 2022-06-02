Recently, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller updated the Norfolk City Council on the physical space needs of the police department. Rather than present the information at a Norfolk City Council meeting, Miller made his comments when the council was having a working session.
Working sessions are informal gatherings of the Norfolk City Council and Mayor Josh Moenning. The press is invited and allowed to ask questions. No formal votes are taken, but general direction for the staff may be given.
We believe these sessions serve a useful purpose because they allow the mayor and council to ask questions and gather information. They don’t have to worry about coming across as not knowing something about a topic. And while council members may ask questions — and often do — at council meetings, the working sessions are usually a first step for information to be shared. Council members sometimes feed off each other and the line of questioning. Consider it at times like the council consisting of several reporters asking questions to flesh out an idea.
Some of the topics that were discussed and covered this year include:
“Land banks,” with Norfolk considering whether to join forces with Hadar to start one to get distressed properties back on the tax rolls quicker.
An update on street projects underway this year and other streets that need attention.
The Norfolk Airport Authority seeking to replace two 10,000-gallon fuel tanks with one 15,000-gallon tank. But burying the tank, as required by city code, would jeopardize federal funds that would pay for much of the cost.
Interest from a developer to purchase The Kensington in downtown Norfolk.
With these topics, there may not be action that eventually results. Yet, they are of interest to the city and the public, so it is only right for them to be discussed.
With the police station expansion, one of the questions was where funds would come from to pay for the expansion. Andy Colvin, city administrator, said an idea being considered would be to have the voters consider a sales tax or occupational tax. That could pay for the police expansion and other needs, such as recreational needs like an aquatic center or to help fund street repairs.
“Ultimately, it will be up to the council to make the determination of how much and when and how that task is going to be implemented, and to present to the voters (on) how we’re going to do that,” Colvin said.
We believe these working sessions serve a valuable purpose. They are the beginning of the public discussion that will take place.
With anything significant, such as an increase in the sales tax, town hall discussions and public presentations will take place as well. It all adds up to a better-informed citizenry.