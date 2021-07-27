Apparently all the negative media attention and defund the police movements in big cities have had a negative impact on law enforcement careers all the way down to rural areas.
Based on comments made by local sheriff’s departments, the Nebraska State Patrol, small towns and cities, it’s harder to find new officers than any time in the past. Job openings that used to attract dozens of applicants may now get a couple of applicants — if they are even qualified.
It might not sound like a big problem — until it is. As Madison County commissioner Eric Stinson recently pointed out, if you have an emergency where you need an officer, you want an immediate response. Staffing shortages don’t always allow for that to happen.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk recently told the Madison County Board of Commissioners it’s not only hard to find applicants who qualify for the physical and other requirements of being a deputy, it’s also hard to just get people to apply for an opening.
That’s why we support the Madison County Board of Commissioners’ decision to give the sheriff’s department a 6% raise that will go into effect Oct. 1 with the start of a new fiscal year. According to the Merit Commission, which figures salaries based on similar-sized counties, Madison County’s deputies are due for a raise.
Volk said he also intends to ask for a 5% increase next year, which will get department personnel to about where they should be now. The county also is considering whether to allow officers to earn overtime pay — something that the county hasn’t allowed for years even though all but one of Madison County’s comparable counties allow it.
We are aware that, based on comparisons with other counties, Madison County’s other employees also are underpaid. The county board is aware and is working to address that, looking at a variety of options. One is to move the county from a seniority pay scale to more of a merit system.
The bottom line is that the most basic and essential service of government is safety. That includes not only national defense, but also safety from those who seek to do harm or take the property of others.
As a result, paying law enforcement officers at least comparable to what they can earn in other counties is both the right thing to do and should be the highest priority.
And because of radical calls to defund the police and local governing boards not supporting officers, fewer people are willing to enter law enforcement careers. The result is higher salaries for those who stay or are willing to wear a badge for a career.