Election results in Virginia generally aren’t of much interest to Northeast Nebraskans unless, of course, vote totals from Norfolk, Virginia, somehow get mixed up with those from Norfolk, Nebraska.
But it’s likely that last Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in Virginia not only caught the attention of some Nebraskans, but also plenty of others from across the nation.
The interest focuses on Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin’s 51% to 48% victory over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, especially coming from a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just last year. Virginia also happens to be a state where Mr. Youngkin is the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years.
All of that has to be music to the ears of conservative voters across the nation.
Among many who reacted to the election results was Russell Fry, a South Carolina Republican who serves in that state’s House of Representatives and is a candidate for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
He wrote, “As Virginia turned from red to purple to brightest blue, it has distanced itself from mainstream American thought and values. On Tuesday, voters made a U-turn away from the left’s rampant radicalism.”
The Virginia results suggest growing discontent among voters and point to a potentially painful year ahead for Democrats as they try to maintain their slim majorities in Congress.
Bolstering that contention is the fact that Democratic Party officials in Virginia brought their list of heavy hitters to the state as part of Mr. McAuliffe’s campaign. Mr. Biden campaigned there on his behalf as did former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Georgia’s Stacey Abrams and many others.
As Mr. Fry said, “They huffed and puffed, they blamed former President Donald Trump for every imaginable wrong without pausing to take a breath, and they threw more mud than a monster truck show. And what was the result? For the first time in over a decade, Virginia voters rejected the Democrats for a fresh start with a Republican governor.”
The notion of a fresh start comes into play when one considers the multitude of issues in which President Biden and his fellow Democrats have failed to provide leadership. Issues like inflation, broken supply chains, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, a southern border too easy to illegally cross, the federal debt and higher gasoline and energy prices. Need we list more?
It’s early in the 2022 election season, but it just got a lot more interesting thanks to results like that from Virginia.