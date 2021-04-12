Throughout the pandemic, independent grocery stores have provided essential items and goods for residents in small towns throughout the region.
Now more than ever, those stores need those same residents to return the favor. Independent grocery stores have always faced an uphill battle in seeking to compete with national chains on prices, and the pandemic only exacerbated that.
That has led store owners, Associated Wholesale Grocers and the National Grocers Association to call for Congress to update and enforce antitrust laws in response to what they see as rampant anti-competitive tactics by dominant food retailers.
“A food retail marketplace controlled by a handful of firms flies in the face of America’s free market principles. It discourages entrepreneurship, it limits investment in underserved communities and it harms consumers,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association.
Nevertheless, some grocery stores in the region thrived during the pandemic by emphasizing customer service. Like many stores, Bill’s Food Mart in Howells offered curbside grocery orders and delivery.
“Being the only store of its kind in town, we understand the importance of being able to provide locals with their everyday needs,” co-owner Billie Wisnieski said. “We really value people shopping local, and I also think that locals value our presence.”
At many stores, demand doubled as such essential supplies as toilet paper and disinfectants became part of a national shortage. Orders from supply companies were slowed or even cut after social distancing guidelines at manufacturing plants led to a lack of production.
Too often, bigger retailers were higher up on the food chain for such items.
Dean Schrage, owner of Dean’s Market in Elgin, said he hopes the COVID-19 pandemic was an “eye-opener” for people to come and support small businesses instead of going to other stores beyond city limits.
“It hit home for a lot of people,” Schrage said. “We need to stay home and support our town. It wasn’t the perfect situation, but we did the best we could.”
Unfortunately for suppliers and independent grocers, “the relevant antitrust laws haven’t been enforced in a generation,” said Christopher Jones, National Grocery Association senior vice president of government relations and counsel. “They have no choice but to charge independents higher prices and to limit their product offerings.”
We don’t anticipate Congress coming to the rescue, though. So then it comes down to more people realizing that most everything they need, such as groceries, is just down the block. In times of crisis, members of a community banding together is a matter of economic survival for local stores.