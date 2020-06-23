The news last week that the City of Norfolk likely will receive about $1.5 million in grant funding for improvements to the Johnson Park area is the kind of announcement that should be applauded by residents.
And it is.
There are many Norfolkans who are pleased that this gem of a park and the accompanying riverfront area will see more enhancements and improvements.
We’re particularly pleased with the possibility that Norfolk will receive $435,000 to remove physical barriers to make the park easier to access for handicapped and elderly individuals by adding restrooms, concrete sidewalks and a new parking lot. That grant isn’t a done deal as of yet, but the fact that state officials encouraged Norfolk to apply bodes well.
The rest of the funding previously was approved, but the Norfolk City Council only officially approved the grant award at its meeting last week.
So, a reason for pats on the back all around, right?
The reality is that not everyone is pleased with the news, and that’s unfortunate.
Some of the opposition is from those who live near Johnson Park and likely are concerned that the improvements will draw more people to the area and perhaps disrupt the quiet nature of their neighborhood.
Others may still not like the idea of development for the North Fork of the Elkhorn River as it winds its way from Benjamin Avenue to Norfolk Avenue.
Yet others may be lacking some understanding of how the world of grant applications works. Some social media comments have suggested that Norfolk should redirect those Johnson Park grant funds and use them for street improvements instead.
What they need to understand — and accept — is that grant programs almost always are created for specific purposes.
If an entity — like the City of Norfolk — has a project in mind that meets the requirements and parameters of a grant program, it can apply and hope for the best. But there’s no provision for applying for a grant for a specific purpose and then redirecting the funds to something else.
We’d be the first to agree that there are more than a few city streets in need of repairs. We’d also point out that, ironically, Norfolk already is in the midst of an aggressive program of making street improvements.
It will take some time to get all the needed street improvements finished. In the meantime, Norfolk is wise to continue to look for other grant-funded opportunities and apply for them. The Johnson Park improvements are such a case.