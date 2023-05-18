During this season of graduation celebrations, a lot of people like to offer advice to those about to enter the working world or continue their education. But we are always impressed with the amount of wisdom that comes from the high school and college graduates when their stories are featured in the Daily News.
Take Douglas Stahlecker, a Northeast Community College graduate. He advises people to take more time to listen and practice PMA, or positive mental attitude.
The 31-year-old nontraditional student worked as a butcher, in retail and as a stand-up comedian, among other things, earlier in life. Now it seems he has found his career — working as a counselor. So far, dealing with multiple sclerosis has been the biggest obstacle he has overcome. He is blind in his left eye and paralyzed on his right side from his ankle down because of the disease. At one point, he was in a wheelchair.
Yet after his first semester at Northeast Community College, he was accepted into Phi Theta Kappa, which is the national honor society for two-year colleges. Mr. Stahlecker told the Daily News that after being diagnosed with MS, he began to take better care of himself. He lost weight, became a vegetarian and started lifting weights. “I’m not in a wheelchair anymore,” he said. “I work out now three times a week, which really helps with the MS symptoms. That, and finding the right medications to be on. Taking care of my mental health has helped me to take care of my physical health. I am back to being able to drive.”
He also advises others to look at the positive side of things as there will always be someone who has it better — or worse. “That’s life,” he said. “Don’t play the victim game.”
Mr. Stahlecker’s attitude reminded us of the late Dick Wieler, the West Point native who contracted polio at 15, a disease that in the 1950s could kill or paralyze. After being diagnosed, Mr. Wieler spent nearly six weeks in an iron lung just so that he could breathe. He went through a lengthy, slow rehabilitation process. It took years, but Mr. Wieler recovered. He spent the rest of his life in a wheelchair, but went on to have a distinguished legal career in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
He wrote a book, “Chasing Normality,” that talked about being a pioneer for those living with a disability at a time when there were many more barriers.
“Somewhere deep down, my desire to be liked was stronger than my desire to wallow in self-pity,’’ Mr. Wieler told the Daily News in 2004. “As a 15-year-old in rehab, I saw guys totally down and buried in self-pity. Some people have told me that I’m a hard ass. I don’t try to be. I just don’t think that what I’ve accomplished is anything out of the ordinary. I think I did what you are supposed to do.’’
In these challenging times, current and past generations offer a reminder that someone is always going to have a bumpier road.