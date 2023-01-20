It is still early in this year’s session of the Nebraska Legislature, but one of the topics that is bound to get a lot of attention will be school funding.
Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday announced that he supports three education funding bills that would, among other things, establish a $1 billion education fund. As was reported by the Associated Press, none of the bills would do away with the state’s current school funding formula — a move that many feared would happen. Previously, Mr. Pillen pushed to make major changes. One of the bills, Legislative Bill 589, creates a 3% cap on property tax revenue that a school district receives, but can be over-ridden by local school boards.
In less than 24 hours, there was considerable discussion on the legislation from supporters and opponents.
Dr. Rebecca Fireston, OpenSky Policy Institute executive director, issued the following statement.
“We have serious concerns about the affordability of the tax measures discussed by the governor, especially given his recent commitment to significantly increase public education funding. It’s also important to note that a robust body of evidence regularly shows tax rates alone do not drive location decisions. Other factors such as quality of life, access to good jobs and the desire to be close to family rank much higher than taxes in the decisions of businesses and individuals.”
Meanwhile, the Platte Institute, another think tank, issued its own press release by Jim Vokal, its chief executive officer. “We are particularly excited to see that Gov. Pillen and our legislative leaders are focused on objectives important to Nebraska’s taxpayers: reducing the overall tax burden on our families and businesses and making our state economically competitive for job creation and growth.
“We believe Gov. Pillen’s education- and fiscal-policy proposals, as announced in his press conferences, contain the right elements for reform, including: creating a sustainable source of education funding that allows for a reduction in local property tax burden; managing against future unrestrained property tax increases; and reducing the income-tax burden on our families and workforce.”
So who is right? At first glance, it would seem to be well thought out, but we know the devil can be in the details. And with education taking so much of local property taxes, reforming our state’s education formula and spending constraints will be keys to fixing the property tax system.
It appears to us this is one of the highest issues that needs to be addressed this year. In the 2021-2022 school year, only 87 of Nebraska’s 244 school districts received any state equalization aid. Additionally, the largest four districts received nearly 50% of all state aid.
Let’s hope all sides can have an honest debate where the welfare of students and the future of Nebraska are put ahead of everything, including how much working people pay in property taxes.