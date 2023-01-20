It is still early in this year’s session of the Nebraska Legislature, but one of the topics that is bound to get a lot of attention will be school funding.

Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday announced that he supports three education funding bills that would, among other things, establish a $1 billion education fund. As was reported by the Associated Press, none of the bills would do away with the state’s current school funding formula — a move that many feared would happen. Previously, Mr. Pillen pushed to make major changes. One of the bills, Legislative Bill 589, creates a 3% cap on property tax revenue that a school district receives, but can be over-ridden by local school boards.

In less than 24 hours, there was considerable discussion on the legislation from supporters and opponents.

Dr. Rebecca Fireston, OpenSky Policy Institute executive director, issued the following statement.

“We have serious concerns about the affordability of the tax measures discussed by the governor, especially given his recent commitment to significantly increase public education funding. It’s also important to note that a robust body of evidence regularly shows tax rates alone do not drive location decisions. Other factors such as quality of life, access to good jobs and the desire to be close to family rank much higher than taxes in the decisions of businesses and individuals.”

Meanwhile, the Platte Institute, another think tank, issued its own press release by Jim Vokal, its chief executive officer. “We are particularly excited to see that Gov. Pillen and our legislative leaders are focused on objectives important to Nebraska’s taxpayers: reducing the overall tax burden on our families and businesses and making our state economically competitive for job creation and growth.

“We believe Gov. Pillen’s education- and fiscal-policy proposals, as announced in his press conferences, contain the right elements for reform, including: creating a sustainable source of education funding that allows for a reduction in local property tax burden; managing against future unrestrained property tax increases; and reducing the income-tax burden on our families and workforce.”

So who is right? At first glance, it would seem to be well thought out, but we know the devil can be in the details. And with education taking so much of local property taxes, reforming our state’s education formula and spending constraints will be keys to fixing the property tax system.

It appears to us this is one of the highest issues that needs to be addressed this year. In the 2021-2022 school year, only 87 of Nebraska’s 244 school districts received any state equalization aid. Additionally, the largest four districts received nearly 50% of all state aid.

Let’s hope all sides can have an honest debate where the welfare of students and the future of Nebraska are put ahead of everything, including how much working people pay in property taxes.

Tags

In other news

Looking back, we’ve learned squat

Looking back, we’ve learned squat

Following is an account you may have already heard, but it’s worth repeating. Truth be told, it speaks volumes about a transition in process — from traditional norms of human behavior dating to decades past, to aspects of life as we’ve come to know it in the new century.

The right leader for complex times

The right leader for complex times

Amid the post-mortems of the four-day, 15-vote marathon to elect Kevin McCarthy House speaker, I remind readers of the headline of my Nov. 30 column, “Kevin McCarthy, a Republican Leader for Complex Times.”

Reasons for appointment — Gov. Jim Pillen

LINCOLN — I had the opportunity last week to appoint Nebraska’s next U.S. senator, former Gov. Pete Ricketts. Only five times in our state’s history has a governor had this privilege. The process was not one that I took lightly. More than 110 applications were received, and nine candidates i…

Celebrating ‘CRNA Week’ — Laura Fraynd

Every year across the United States, nearly 60,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients. During National CRNA Week this Jan. 22-28, we educate our communities about who we are and what we do — from advocating for transformati…

Motives questioned — Jon Decker

WASHINGTON, D.C. — AARP Nebraska State President Suzan DeCamp’s piece touting the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is a disingenuous regurgitation of her organization’s attempt to twist the truth around the law. Never mind that her letter’s opening is nearly identical to an article written by A…

The struggle to protect life continues

The struggle to protect life continues

On Friday, Jan. 20, pro-life Americans will March for Life in Washington, D.C. Hundreds of thousands will march, as they have marched since 1973. But this year, it is different.