Gov. Jim Pillen’s recent decision to form a “working group” to look at reforming the state’s property valuation system should be welcomed by Nebraskans across the state.
There’s no guarantee that the group’s work will result in proposed changes that will be an improvement, but the governor has a precedent he can point to — the behind-the-scenes work done last year on education funding in the state.
Newly elected, the governor brought together key lawmakers and education representatives to take a new look at what has been an intractable problem for years. By the time the 2023 legislative session began in January, a multi-faceted proposal was ready to be introduced.
Changes were made to the governor’s plan as it progressed through the Legislature, but the basic framework remained in place and ultimately became law.
It was made possible because those involved were not only the right people to be part of the discussion, but they also were willing to look at the issue with a fresh perspective.
Could the same positive change come about from Gov. Pillen’s plans to examine the property valuation system? Time will tell, but there’s no question that it’s an issue worth further study.
This year, the cost of farm and ranch land rose 14% across the state, to a new record high. Valuations of homes for property tax purposes, meanwhile, have risen dramatically, too.
Madison County residents — as well as others in this corner of the state — have experienced that firsthand. In Lincoln, increases varied between 10% and 30%. In Douglas County, valuations increased an average of 12.7%.
The governor, in a press release, called such increases an unbearable burden. “We will find a solution that will reduce the burden of insurmountable valuation growth in recent years,” he said.
The working group’s focus might deal with caps on valuation increases, or automatic “rate rollbacks” of property tax increases when valuations spike. It might also lead to a proposed change in the state constitution, said Kenny Zoeller, who heads the Governor’s Policy Research Office.
“We’re kind of opening the hood and allowing all ideas to be brought to the table,” Zoeller said, with a goal of introducing legislation in 2024.
This won’t be easy. Those who watch Nebraska’s tax system say that it’s a complicated issue and that changes could cause tax shifts. They say that property valuations are just a part of what determines the final property tax bills and that controlling rises in tax rates — which are determined by a taxing entity, like such as a school district or city — is a different way to control taxes.
For now, let’s be optimistic. Few would have predicted the successful changes in education funding that have come about. Perhaps property valuations will be next.