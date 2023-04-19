Cries of protest from representatives of the Nebraska Democratic Party notwithstanding, it was entirely appropriate for Gov. Jim Pillen to act expeditiously to fill a vacancy in the Nebraska Legislature.
Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln officially became the representative of southeast Lincoln’s District 25 last week, succeeding Suzanne Geist, who resigned the seat earlier this month.
She took that action after finishing second in the primary race to become Lincoln’s next mayor. Ms. Geist, a Republican, said she made the decision to resign from her legislative seat to give all her attention to the early May mayoral race in which she will be running against Leirion Gaylor Baird, the Democratic incumbent.
Gov. Pillen acted more quickly in selecting her successor than usually is the case with legislative vacancies. The quick timing prompted criticism from some Democrats, including Jane Kleeb, the state party chairwoman, and state Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt, both of Omaha.
Sen. Cavanaugh, for example, said, “This is not an appropriate process for representation of a district. It’s disrespectful.” They also were critical of Sen. Bosn’s ties to the governor given that she grew up in his hometown of Columbus and that she previously worked with Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly as a criminal prosecutor.
We don’t agree with their concerns or criticism for several reasons, including:
Sen. Bosn is qualified to serve. The governor cited her work ethic and background in criminal justice as assets. “She is pure and simple ‘Team Nebraska’ all the way,” he said. Bosn’s background includes work in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office and as an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Law. She also has been a stay-at-home mother while raising her family.
There is no required process to follow in filling a legislative vacancy. Just because the process normally covers a longer period of time, that doesn’t mean it must.
The most important factor is concern for the residents of District 25. There are numerous key legislative proposals to be voted on in the coming weeks, including funding for education, property tax reform and voter ID requirements.
Don’t District 25 constituents deserve to have an elected official represent them in the Legislature for those votes? If the selection process had taken longer, would that have been fair to them?
We have every confidence that Sen. Bosn will represent her district and the entire state well during the rest of the 2023 session. Gov. Pillen made a wise decision.