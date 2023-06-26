In appointing K.C. Belitz to serve as the head of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Gov. Jim Pillen turned what had been an awkward situation into a victory for the state.
Mr. Belitz begins his work next month, succeeding Tony Goins, the department’s previous director who resigned in April. Mr. Goins stepped down following what he described as “false attacks” about a potential conflict of interest tied to his ownership of a Lincoln cigar bar.
Nebraska doesn’t need its economic development department to be operating under any kind of cloud — the stakes are too high and the competition with other states is too great.
With Mr. Belitz at the helm, we’re confident that good things are on the horizon.
After spending 18 years as president of the Columbus Area of Commerce and leading community development efforts there, Mr. Belitz has spent the past five years as the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation. In both positions, he has witnessed firsthand what’s needed to boost the state’s economy.
The governor, in recently announcing the appointment, said Mr. Belitz would focus on “growing Nebraska” as the state confronts a major workforce shortage that ranges up to 80,000 unfilled jobs. So, it only makes sense that a focus of the economic development department will be center on attracting people as compared to concentrating solely on recruiting jobs.
People attraction efforts will be greatly enhanced if Nebraska communities and regions can make progress on other related issues — such as having enough affordable housing available and ensuring that high-quality child care is, too.
Nebraska is far from the only state that needs to attract more people within its borders, so it also needs to do a consistent and effective job in touting its economic and quality-of-life advantages.
Mr. Belitz’s background and skills are an excellent fit for what will be required in leading the economic development department. His work with the Nebraska Community Foundation has resulted in successful experimentation and pilot projects in people attraction. He also has been extensively involved with the work of the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority in addressing housing issues.
“K.C. brings the right experience and enthusiasm to lead DED and market Nebraska,” Gov. Pillen said. “He understands firsthand the needs of the state and concerns in both rural and urban communities when it comes to issues like maintaining a stable workforce, retaining our youth, attracting businesses, and growing businesses that have already established roots.”
We wholeheartedly agree with the governor’s sentiments. We have no doubts that under his leadership, Mr. Belitz will be helping to create many economic development success stories in the years ahead.