Just four companies produce an estimated 90% of U.S. infant formula, one of the most tightly regulated food products in the country. That makes the barrier to new entrants high. Regulations also limit international brands from entering the U.S. market.
But that’s changing amid the ongoing shortage of infant formula.
The supply problems began last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to economy-wide disruptions in labor, transportation and raw materials that also affected the formula industry. Inventory was further squeezed by parents stockpiling during COVID lockdowns.
Then, in February, Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down its Michigan factory when federal officials began investigating what happened when four babies suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility. The recall wiped out a large segment of the market. So other companies sought to fill the gap.
ByHeart, for one, has spent $40 million over a five-year span to open an infant formula factory, which began production this year. Millions more were spent on research and development, clinical studies and a host of other Food and Drug Administration requirements.
But the supply chain for nutrition for babies “is far more fragile than I think anyone would ever realize,” Ron Belldegrun, CEO of ByHeart, told the Wall Street Journal.
Even with the reopening of Abbott’s Michigan plant, regulators said it would take about two months before product is ready for delivery. The FDA also has eased importation requirements to try to ease the supply crunch.
Under “Operation Fly Formula,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Human Services are authorized to request Department of Defense support to pick up overseas infant formula.
The first of those flights arrived Sunday, carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles. That’s welcomed news for parents, especially those in the Women, Infants and Children supplemental nutrition program.
The federal government is the product’s biggest buyer, via WIC, which provides formula at no cost to families. The program’s exclusive contract system ensures that in each state, one of the major formula brands has the majority of market share. Abbott’s Similac brand is the exclusive WIC brand of infant formula in Nebraska and much of the Plains states.
Peggy Trouba, manager of Nebraska WIC, said the state had received a waiver from USDA to broaden its offerings.
“We’re doing everything we can to help,” she said. “It’s a tough situation for parents and caregivers out there.”
We appreciate such efforts, especially those encouraging more competitors to enter the market, but they should have happened before now.