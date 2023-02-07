One of the silver linings — or unexpected results — of the COVID-19 pandemic was the increased awareness of the necessity of providing broadband access to rural areas. With so many Americans working remotely during the height of the pandemic in 2020, it reinforced the importance of broadband access.
As a result, government funds are now flowing to bring broadband to unserved, rural communities across the nation.
By some calculations, nearly half a trillion federal dollars are being made available for broadband expansion nationwide. Nebraska lawmakers also have identified broadband access as a possible use of state funding.
What’s important, though, is that the funding — whatever its source — be targeted as much as possible to truly unserved or underserved areas.
The Federal Communications Commission recently released a draft of its new “National Broadband Map,” which replaces the previously collected U.S. Census block-level data with specific location-level information about broadband services available down to individual homes and businesses.
While this map provides a more accurate picture of broadband availability, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel acknowledges that it is “a first step in a long-term effort to continuously improve our data as consumers, providers and others share information with us.”
Patty Judge, a former lieutenant governor of Iowa and the co-founder of Focus on Rural America, adds, “This new map may represent only a first step. Still, it is certainly a significant step toward achieving full connectivity in the United States. With additional input from consumers and industry stakeholders to ensure accuracy, broadband maps like those at the FCC will allow policymakers to target funding with far better precision to the currently unserved communities.”
Without this data, dollars may flow to areas with access to high-speed internet, leading to wasteful overbuilding of already deployed broadband networks. Ms. Judge is correct when she says the digital divide has persisted for too long in this country to engage in such overbuilding.
Another issue that often is overlooked is access to utility poles. Internet service providers (ISP) must receive permission from, and pay fees to, pole owners before attaching their broadband infrastructure. Because there is no streamlined, functional system governing access to these poles, disputes often arise.
Fortunately, the FCC is tackling this barrier to broadband deployment. In March, the commission began a rulemaking process to explore ways to speed up the resolution of such pole disputes.
Unconnected Americans should not have to wait any longer for access to reliable, high-speed internet. Accurate broadband maps and streamlined pole access hold the key to changing our longstanding broadband deserts into vibrant, connected communities.