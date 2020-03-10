Sometimes it is better to forget about the past and just move forward. That is what the Madison County board of commissioners did recently when discussing who should be responsible for maintaining North Main Street in Madison. The street is in need of repair.
The county board found itself in the unusual situation of owning part of the street even though it is within the city limits. That’s because in 1981 when Highway 81 was moved outside of Madison to bypass the town, the Nebraska Department of Roads remitted it back to the City of Madison and Madison County.
Dick Johnson, Madison County roads superintendent, said there have been a lot of discussions about ownership of the street, including some involving attorneys from both government bodies. Johnson told the county commissioners that he doesn’t necessarily agree, but the attorneys determined both sides own it.
“The best they can come up with is the city owns the west half of the road and the county owns the east half, which I don’t agree with, but you have to listen to your attorneys,” Johnson said.
And commissioners Troy Uhlir, Ron Schmidt and Christian Ohl did just that. We commend the county for taking the high road.
An engineering company put together estimates on how much it will cost to pave the northern part of it, up to the county courthouse property — where the county owns it.
While doing the new paving, the City of Madison would like to do some sewer work. Of course, the county doesn’t want to pay for it and Madison Mayor Al Brandl and the city agreed it should not have to.
While the street is tore up and the contractors are there, the county will have the portion in front of the courthouse and points farther north paved. That should result in some savings because the engineering work and paving can be combined.
The project ultimately will have to be bid. Because of all the flooding last year, paving crews are still behind. That means the road construction isn’t likely to be completed until 2021.
Still, it is encouraging to see different government bodies work together for the betterment of everyone. Contesting it in court or arguing about some actions taken about 40 years ago would not benefit anyone.
Attorneys representing the City of Madison and Madison County are now working on an agreement that will spell out the cost shares, with the City of Madison then assuming maintenance of the street within the city limits after paving is completed.
Given the history of the street, that is the best for everyone.