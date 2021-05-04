It was Benjamin Franklin who once said, “Out of adversity comes opportunity. The question is whether Mr. Franklin’s quote is pertinent regarding budget-related challenges for governmental entities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That qualifies as adversity.
Is the corresponding opportunity to find more efficient uses for taxpayer dollars and then, in doing so, provide permanent tax relief?
There’s no question that many state and local governmental entities found ways to reduce costs and offset revenue losses during the pandemic. Some of the savings, not surprisingly, was in personnel.
The December 2020 jobs report, for example, showed a reduction of 350,000 state government jobs compared to the previous year. The 50-state average state job reduction was 6.4%. Meanwhile, local government units collectively had 863,000 fewer workers.
Given that, Jonathan Williams, who serves as chief economist and executive vice president of policy at the American Legislative Exchange Council, is among those suggesting that elected officials ask agencies these kinds of frank questions:
- What essential functions were not performed in 2020?
- What is the annual all-in cost of jobs that were cut (pay, benefits, pension, etc.)?
- How much does pension liability decline by not filling these jobs?
It’s not a stretch to say that there could be billions of dollars available for possible tax relief.
Elected officials will be lobbied heavily to replace every government job, and some definitely need to be replaced. Those agencies that argue “We’re already cut to the bone” or “We are very efficient” should be asked to prove those contentions.
Comparing the number of government workers per-capita across states is a good start at measuring efficiency.
Using the July 2020 population estimates and the December 2020 jobs report, New York, for example, has 59% more state and local government employees than Florida (682 per 10,000 population vs. 429). Both states have a similar population and provide the same basic services, but Florida does so much more efficiently — and their residents benefit by having a lower tax burden.
Mr. Williams puts it this way: “Those who say government workers contribute to the economy should be reminded that every dollar to pay government workers is first extracted from the economy and taxpayers. That’s not to diminish the value of necessary government workers; it’s just a reality that is too often overlooked.
Everyone deserves a lower tax burden, especially the 7.5 million Americans who lost jobs and are still expected to pay property tax.