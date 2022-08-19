It’s been more than 10 years since the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, went into effect. Yet little seems to be made about how misled Americans were prior to its passage.
“If you like your health care plan, you can keep it,” President Barack Obama said at the time — many times. He also claimed insurance premiums would go down.
Instead, millions of working Americans experienced steadily rising health insurance premiums, decreased health care choices, much higher deductibles and skyrocketing medical bills. In fact, many know someone won’t go to the doctor because they have been saddled with thousands of dollars in bills for what seemingly were minor tests or procedures in recent years.
The government has spent trillions of dollars on health care in recent years, massively increased the size of the federal budget and subsidized insurance plans to get Americans to sign up. For years, we were told that the good news about the ACA was that there would be a significant expansion of people with health insurance.
And while more people may have signed up initially, that doesn’t appear to be true anymore. Zelros recently surveyed over 1,000 people and found that 67% said they do currently have health insurance, and 33% do not currently have health insurance. Interestingly, those between 25-34 are the least likely to have coverage, with 41.5% saying they don’t. Keep in mind, before Obamacare or the ACA went into effect in 2010, 16% of all Americans were uninsured according to the ACA’s own statistics.
When it was being considered, some critics of the plan questioned why it was being called the Affordable Care Act. They were certain it would do the opposite, sort of like the Inflation Reduction Act that was recently passed. Critics called it Obamacare. President Obama even endorsed the name. “And I don’t mind the name because I really do care. That’s why we passed it,” President Obama said in 2012.
Besides catchy names to try to get the legislation passed, the two acts are connected. The Inflation Reduction Act extends the enhanced subsidies for health insurance, which would have expired this year, through 2025. The 2021 COVID relief bill boosted subsidies for those people who had already qualified and provided subsidies to some middle-income people who had found coverage to be too expensive.
According to an analysis by Kaiser Family Foundation, about 13 million people would have seen their premiums jump by more than half, on average, if the enhanced subsidies were not continued. And people who earn more than four times the poverty level would no longer have been eligible for subsidies anymore, on top of seeing their premiums spike. The subsidies’ extension is expected to cost about $64 billion.
We, as a nation, continue to pour billions into a program that was big on promises and did the opposite of what was intended.