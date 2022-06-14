Enough states — including Nebraska — already have held primary elections so far this spring that it’s possible to look for emerging themes.
The impact of former President Donald Trump is certainly one possibility, but there’s a bigger trend deserving of discussion: It’s rank-and-file Republican primary voters, who are showing up in big numbers.
Research done by JMC Analytics and Polling found that of the first 13 states to hold primary elections, there’s been a 38% increase in Republican primary turnout over the 2018 midterms, while the net Democratic turnout was up just 1%.
“When you have this massive increase in Republican numerical turnout relative to the Democrat side, that’s really the essential part of the story. I am convinced primary enthusiasm can and does translate into midterm turnout,” wrote John Couvillon, a JMC political consultant.
Votes for the Republican ticket outnumbered Democrats in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Ohio. What’s more, Democratic turnout was down in seven states, while Republican participation was up across the board.
Some might suggest that the turnout numbers reflect the fact that not every state has competitive races in both parties. Or, like may have been the case in Nebraska, individuals who may have been previously registered as Democrats and Independents chose to re-register as Republicans in order to cast ballots in the highly competitive Republican gubernatorial primary race.
But those contentions don’t hold true across the nation.
Political analyst Walter Olsen told The Washington Post, “In Texas, for example, the Republican contest for governor wasn’t any more gripping than the Democratic primary, and both parties had hot congressional primaries. Yet Democratic turnout was up by only 33,000 from 2018 while Republican turnout soared by 404,000. Neither party had a contested statewide primary in Indiana, yet Democratic turnout was down while GOP turnout was up by about 15%.”
There are more examples. In Georgia, Republican turnout blew past Democrats on Tuesday. While Democratic turnout rose from 553,000 in 2018 to 714,000, GOP turnout soared from 607,000 to nearly 1.2 million. Meanwhile, in North Carolina, 20 percent more votes were cast in the Republican Senate primary than in the Democratic contest.
It’s widely expected for the opposing party from the one in the Oval Office to have higher turnout rates in primary elections. This year, the trend may be stronger than in the past because of Democratic voters’ discontent with party leadership. President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings — recently pegged at just 40% — must be contributing to the momentum of the Republican Party.
For Americans frustrated with Mr. Biden’s lack of leadership and inability to control inflation, there’s one tangible way to express that dissatisfaction, and they’re doing just that in this year’s primary elections.