To the exclusion of almost all other issues, Donald Trump focuses his speeches and postings on the discredited claim that he won the 2020 election, then had it stolen by massive fraud involving hundreds of thousands of votes.
This continues despite Team Trump’s failure to provide compelling evidence of its fraud claims. A willingness to join Mr. Trump in condemning the 2020 results—or at least raising doubts about the outcome—often seems to be a precondition for his endorsement. This appears to be particularly true in races for secretary of state—the officer who, in most states, oversees part or all of the election process. As a result, some Republican primaries will serve as preliminary tests of how this message could play in battleground states in 2024.
One notable example was the race to be the GOP nominee for secretary of state in Nevada, a state Joe Biden won by 33,596 votes (2.4% of the total vote). The candidate who won, Jim Marchant, made claims of 2020 election fraud the centerpiece of his primary. “My work exposing” it, he said, “has a lot of people very nervous. The Communist/Socialist/RINO Cabal is coming after me hard.”
Mr. Marchant organized the America First Secretary of State Coalition, or AFSOSC, to back like-minded candidates. He is more radical on this point even than Mr. Trump, arguing that “your vote hasn’t counted for decades, you haven’t elected anybody.” The president tends to confine himself to lamenting his own loss.
Arizona’s primary for secretary of state on Aug. 2 will be another test. The front-runner, state Rep. Mark Finchem, has the AFSOSC’s support and Mr. Trump’s backing. Calling him a “true warrior,” the former president endorsed Mr. Finchem for saying “what few others had the courage to say.”
Among those statements are demands to recall Arizona’s electors and to decertify the results in Maricopa County, which contains Phoenix and favored Mr. Biden by more than 45,000 votes in a state he carried by 10,457 (0.3% of the total). Mr. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but he says he didn’t enter the building.
In Michigan, the Republican nominees for secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, and for attorney general, Matt DePerno, are both vociferous deniers of the 2020 election result. Ms. Karamo pushed the claim that boxes of illegal ballots were delivered to Detroit’s counting facility between 3 and 3:30 a.m. the night of the election, and Mr. DePerno was the lawyer who alleged that discrepancies in Antrim County’s early results didn’t stem from a clerical error but from “technical manipulation” of Dominion voting machines via the internet. Video showed the Detroit boxes were equipment for a local TV station and a Japanese news crew, and a three-judge panel dismissed Mr. DePerno’s allegation, since a subsequent hand count of Antrim’s ballots validated the county’s tally.
Basing a campaign on a pledge to “prosecute the people who corrupted the 2020 election and allowed fraud to permeate the entire election system” (Mr. DePerno) or declaring your “No. 1 priority will be to overhaul the fraudulent election system” (Mr. Marchant) can bring victory in a Republican primary. But not always. AFSOSC-backed candidates for secretary of state in Georgia and Colorado lost their primaries, getting 33% in the former and only 28% in the latter.