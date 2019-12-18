GOP burying its head in the sand

From the moment some man stormed into a just-getting-started House Judiciary Committee hearing yelling, "Americans are done with this! Americans are sick of this!," you had a pretty good sense of which way the day was going. It was America at war with itself across the great partisan divide.
Faced with damning evidence against their president, Republicans were on the offensive, accusing the Democratic-led House of trying to oust the President through impeachment because they can’t at the polls.
"It’s all political, a show," fumed ranking Republican Judiciary Committee member Doug Collins, charging, "They don’t have a candidate they think can win."
Others invoked McCarthyism. Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner blamed an out of control "surveillance state" — even as he took credit for authoring the surveillance-oriented Patriot Act to spy on Americans after 9/11.
"I’m scared for my country," declared Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas.
That posture rang hollow, though. The committee is seeking two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. If the allegations are true — and members of the president’s White House staff have testified they are — Trump tried to bribe his Ukrainian counterpart, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to dig up dirt against Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden.
He allegedly did so in direct phone calls and through surrogates, with the knowledge of the White House chief of staff, the vice president and the secretary of state. But when Trump’s actions were discovered, the case for impeachment goes, he released the money, then withheld documents from investigators on the case. He also didn’t make any White House officials available to testify.
The Republicans have (not inappropriately) questioned why Hunter Biden was paid some $50,000 a month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, though he lacked energy experience or language skills. But they’ve offered no evidence that Biden used his power in the Obama administration to set that up.
Trump, however, is accused of planning to withhold $391 million in military aid to Ukraine and an Oval Office meeting with Zelenskiy unless he investigated Hunter Biden. Transcripts of Trump’s July 25 call to Zelenskiy have him suggesting Joe Biden improperly stopped prosecution of his son, and asking Zelenskiy to team up with the U.S. attorney general to "find out what happened with this whole situation." Zelenskiy responded, telling Trump, "we will be very serious about the case and will work on the investigation."
For their part, the Democrats, no doubt gleeful at finally getting what look to be damning goods on Trump, struck a high-minded tone Monday. "He has broken his oath," declared Chairman Jerry Nadler of Trump. "I will honor mine."
One of several painful ironies here is that Zelenskiy had been elected on an anti-corruption platform two months before Trump’s July 25 call to him. So when the House Republicans’ lawyer tried to cast Trump’s actions as anti-corruption, saying, "He is deeply skeptical of sending U.S. taxpayer dollars into an environment that is corrupt," you didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor charged that the impeachment effort was over a mere "eight lines in a call transcript." Collins seemed to be having a hard time controlling himself, interrupting, scoffing and demanding Democratic staff attorney Daniel Goldman reveal who on the Intelligence committee decided what should be in the report, and who leaked information from it. "Oh no, no, no," he chided when Goldman refused. "You’re not gonna play that game."
Frankly, that bullying stance is the opposite of what was warranted in light of the serious allegations of a sitting president trying to involve another country in investigating a domestic political rival. How did we get to this point?
And how can members of the president’s party simply bury their heads in the sand and cover their ears? Congress, after all, is supposed to function as a separate branch of government. Shouldn’t members at least pretend to hear the whole case before attacking?
Instead America’s 45th president was busy tweeting of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff: "Shifty Schiff, a totally corrupt politician."