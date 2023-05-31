Given the contentiousness that has marked so much of the 2023 legislative session, it was a welcome change when Legislative Bill 276 was approved on a 46-0 vote.
What makes it even more significant is that LB276 deals with mental health care, where the need is undeniable but there are numerous roadblocks in figuring out how to provide that care.
LB276, which was introduced by state Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, aims to clear a path for certification of community behavioral health clinics that would provide increased access to medication-assisted treatment while expanding community partnerships with law enforcement, the justice system and schools.
Gov. Jim Pillen, who supports the legislation, said passage of the bill “will help transform mental health and substance abuse services” in Nebraska. “We must come together to solve tough problems, and mental health and substance abuse are tough problems,” the governor added.
“The clinics created by this bill will integrate comprehensive physical and behavioral health services in a community-based setting while operating under a cost-based payment system.”
The legislation calls for the new program to be launched in 2025-26 with up to $4.5 million of state general fund support. It would allow qualifying mental health care providers to seek daily or monthly reimbursements for certain treatments, which would allow them to hire more staff and increase access to timely care.
Sen. Wishart and other legislators have said the measure will help fill gaps in communities where access to care is lacking, and will provide more holistic treatments for those who need them.
Nebraskans are well aware of the challenges faced by those seeking mental health care and those who want to provide it. In some cases, the problem is a lack of staffing or available in-patient or out-patient facilities. That can result in untenable delays in being treated or require lengthy travel in order to see a mental health professional. In other cases, a lack of funding is the bottleneck or the reimbursement levels provided.
If LB276 can help make it easier for community behavioral health clinics to be certified so that they can provide the medication-assisted treatment that is so often needed, it will be a major step forward for mental health care in Nebraska.
That’s why Gov. Pillen, Sen. Wishart and other state senators were wise to put aside differences of opinion on other legislative issues and come together in support of this needed legislation.