Two former Norfolkans squared off — in a legal sense — recently in a federal court case in which the proper ruling was made no matter how easy it might be to relate to the losing argument.
In the case in U.S. District Court, attorney David Domina’s “Good Samaritan” argument before Judge John Gerrard — those are the two former Norfolkans – was rejected.
Mr. Domina represented John Good, a Nebraskan accused of being part of a conspiracy to harbor people living in the U.S. illegally. It pertains to his interactions with a couple who managed Good’s Mexican restaurant in O’Neill.
In a legal brief, Mr. Domina argued that his client lived out the lesson of the Bible’s Good Samaritan parable in his dealings with the couple, Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado and Magdalena Castro Benitez. Those two have admitted to profiting off a scheme to supply cheap immigrant labor to farm operations in the area. They are scheduled for sentencing Nov. 15.
Federal prosecutors allege that Good helped the couple hide commercial assets and businesses in his name and also helped Sanchez-Delgado hide from immigration authorities.
But Mr. Domina argued that Good did not do any of that in his efforts to help his friends. “He lived the Christian convictions of his upbringing in his faith,” the attorney said of his client.
For those who might be unfamiliar with the Good Samaritan story in the Bible, the parable told by Jesus in the Gospel of Luke is about a Jewish traveler who is stripped of clothing, beaten and left half dead alongside the road. Several Jewish people passed him by without stopping to help. Eventually, a Samaritan comes across him and provides help despite the fact that Samaritans and Jews despised each other.
Judge Gerrard agreed that the practice of Christianity doesn’t provide a constitutional shield to conspiring to harbor aliens. Three separate U.S. appellate courts have previously ruled that Christian motivation is not a valid constitutional defense.
Many Northeast and North Central Nebraskans strive to be Good Samaritans to others. It’s the right thing to do. But legal precedents serve an important purpose that should be adhered to.
Whether Good ultimately is found guilty or innocent must be determined by proper legal arguments, and a Good Samaritan defense isn’t one of them.