At a time when any bit of positive or encouraging news is needed, here’s something to consider.
The weekly reports issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service serve to remind us that spring planting season is well under way.
A recent report indicated that corn planting was ahead of not just last year’s pace but also the five-year average for the state. The same was true for planting of soybeans, grain sorghum and oats.
The weather in recent weeks has cooperated, giving producers ample opportunity to work their fields.
The crop report also indicated that more than 80 percent of farm fields across the state had adequate or surplus topsoil moisture while close to 90 percent had adequate or surplus subsoil moisture. If anything these days, a gentle soaking rain — while temporarily interrupting field work — would be welcome.
And isn’t that an observation that is kind of remarkable in itself?
For no Nebraskans need reminding of what happened in mid-March last year, when a combination of factors served to produce historic levels of flooding in this corner of the state and elsewhere. Lives were lost, businesses and roads damaged, and farm fields ended up covered with sand and debris.
Even though more than a year has passed, Nebraska is still recovering from the impact of the floods of 2019, and will be for some time.
Earlier this year, there were more than a few predictions that the state needed to be prepared for more flooding this spring. Water tables were high. Snowpack totals in mountain regions were, too. Rivers were still swollen in some areas. Long-term weather patterns weren’t encouraging.
And so Nebraskans braced for something of a repeat performance. But March came and went. Then so did April. Now we’re in early May without the predictions coming true. That’s largely how farmers have been able to make good progress with planting in recent weeks.
But instead of the arrival of flooding, the coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic made their presence known. The impact of that has been devastating to many, whether in lives lost, negative impacts on agricultural markets, and economic hits to businesses and industries.
That’s why any kind of encouraging news is so welcome. Seeing farmers driving planters in their fields serves that purpose. And for just a little while, it allows us to forget about everything else.