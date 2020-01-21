Who would’ve thought that a banana and some duct tape could cause a controversy?
Yet, when the banana in question was duct-taped to a wall at the Art Basel Miami fair, it sold for $120,000. The banana subsequently was eaten, and the rest was is public relations history.
People naturally asked how any of it was art, to which the Washington Post’s art critic, Sebastian Smee, replied, “Artists decide whether something is art.”
If you disagree with his contention, you’re not alone. The history of art tells us something quite different. Up until recently, patrons decided what art was, and if artists wanted to eat, they produced what the patrons wanted.
As James Cotton, a literary scholar at the University of Notre Dame, recently wrote, it used to be that artists communicated something the public understood, something that was important to them. Not only did the public recognize art as art, they understood that it had meaning and value.
When the public cannot recognize “art” as art, it’s not the public’s fault. The artist has failed.
But these days, there are those, such as Mr. Smee, who don’t believe an artist can ever fail. “Creativity often confounds us. It cracks open the assumptions and expectations to which our minds unthinkingly cling,” he has written.
But does it? If anything, the duct-taped banana only confirms people’s assumptions about the, well, inexplicableness of contemporary art.
Ever since a French artist hung a urinal on a gallery wall in 1917, artists have been attempting to shock and confound. This has been going on for over a hundred years. That does not prevent Mr. Smee from writing that artists are “so far ahead of the rest of the culture.”
But Mr. Cotton suggests that “many contemporary artists are secretly aware of their own lack of talent and technique.” In other words, if you cannot create something beautiful and meaningful, you make something ugly and stupid and hope others are fooled into calling it modern art.
The good news is that despite some contemporary artists, the public continues to believe in the power of art.
If this were not the case, there would be no public outcry when a banana gets duct-taped to a wall and is deemed to be “art.” If people did not believe that art should communicate something valuable, no one would lift an eyebrow when it communicated something worthless.
When the public finds a piece of art stupid, chances are it is stupid. Correspondingly, artists can continue to produce trash, and the public might just continue to trash them.