Thanks to the enormous generosity of MacKenzie Scott, $4.2 billion has been given to 384 organizations — including a $15 million gift that will be used to help fund more scholarships at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

We can only imagine the excitement — and the envy it has probably sparked in others.

But here in this corner of the state, we get to see that excitement on a smaller scale each year with the annual Norfolk Area Good Neighbors campaign.

Sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association and promoted by the Daily News, the Good Neighbors provides food for a Christmas dinner and other help before the holiday season. In addition, emergency assistance is provided during the rest of the year.

This goes without saying, but 2020 was unlike other years.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, rent checks, utility bills and medical bills continue to come due. Some people have lost jobs or had hours cut. Another stimulus check from the federal government is expected to be coming soon.

Residents also continue to deal with the health effects of COVID-19, some of which can be severe and lead to lengthy stays in the hospital. The earlier slowdown on the economy from the 90-day shutdown amid restrictions has caused increased need.

While the needs continue to be great, there was also uncertainty initially about how much Northeast Nebraskans would be able to give to meet those needs.

Considering that, the Good Neighbors’ advisory board’s decision to decrease its goal to $60,000 — down $15,000 from past years — looked to be a prudent one.

But Northeast Nebraskans again have gone above and beyond when it comes to giving and helping out those who are facing difficult times.

They’ve given well beyond $60,000 and have surpassed $75,000, which has been the usual goal for the past several years.

And the gifts have been big and small. About a quarter of them have been between $1 and $99, and another 65% are in the $100-$499 range. The remaining gifts were above $500.

While none of us can come anywhere close to Ms. Scott’s billion-dollar donations, “P and P’s” gift of $5,000, an anonymous $250 anonymous gift in thanks for health care workers and $100 from Norfolk High School’s Class of 1946 are similarly heartfelt.

Year after year, Northeast and North Central Nebraskans continue to set an example on how to love your neighbors and again are deserving of our thanks.

