There is no shortage of causes for people to donate to this time of year. That includes the annual Norfolk Good Neighbors fundraising drive, which began this week like it usually does, the first Monday after Thanksgiving.
The Good Neighbors was formed in the 1960s by a small group of women who felt there were a few people in the area needing emergency assistance. At its core, it still has a group of volunteers who assist with everything from providing food to delivering food boxes and getting gifts for children and wrapping the gifts.
In 1974, the agency expanded and the Good Neighbors of Norfolk organization was formed. There is an active volunteer board that meets quarterly. The basic concept of the program has not changed, although the people and nature of the requests have expanded.
That includes providing emergency assistance with rent and utilities throughout the year. Each situation can be looked at individually to some degree, but assistance with a bill is limited to once a year. It is designed to help people get back on their feet.
The Norfolk Community Food Pantry is a joint ministry of the churches of the Norfolk area. The local food pantry opened its doors in 1989 as a helping agency for those in need of food in an emergency. However, the Good Neighbors took over those operations in late 2011 when the ILI Food Bank closed its doors. It is staffed entirely by volunteers from 17 local churches.
The Christmas season provides an opportunity for Northeast and North Central Nebraska individuals and families — as well as businesses and organizations — to reflect upon the many blessings they have received and, in turn, share those blessings.
This year’s fundraising goal is again $75,000. With so many volunteers and assistance from churches, that will enable there to be adequate funds for the coming year.
The Daily News is continuing its sponsorship of the holiday fund drive by devoting space on the front page of each edition through Tuesday, Dec. 24. There, readers can be kept informed about how the fund drive is progressing, who has chosen to make donations and how the gifts will be used. They’ll read about the volunteers who distribute food boxes and ways their donations have helped to assist people.
In recent years, it takes a little while for the momentum to build. This year, it would be especially rewarding to see the pace of contributions start strong and continue that way to Christmas.
The program is sponsored by the Norfolk Ministerial Association. More than anything, it provides encouragement and hope. When people are down on their luck, that’s as important as any assistance they get.