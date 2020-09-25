Golf carts on city streets?

For those who like thorough discussions by government officials, Monday’s meeting of the Norfolk City Council was a treat.
Mayor Josh Moenning and the council discussed a request to allow golf carts to be driven on Norfolk streets. Molly Meysenburg and Luke Kruse of Cruise Custom Golf Cars of Norfolk presented the request.
“You probably noticed that we use the term golf cars and not golf carts as a Club Car dealership,” Meysenburg said. She went on to explain that unlike traditional golf carts, her company sells both used golf carts and golf cars that have many of the same qualities of golf carts but are street legal with additional features.
The cars can be electric or gas-powered, seat two, four or six passengers and reach speeds up to 20 mph. By Nebraska law, they cannot be on roads where traffic goes more than 35 mph. The city council considered limiting them to places where the speed limit is 25 mph or less, including possibly just residential areas and next to golf courses.
In the end, the request was defeated 3-2 with the idea of giving the concept further study, and we suspect it will be back. That’s because three council members were not at the meeting, and given the growing popularity of golf carts.
They’re energy-efficient, cheaper to purchase and operate than regular cars and fun to drive.
But as the Norfolk City Council learned after asking dozens of questions of Police Chief Don Miller, City Administrator Andy Colvin and the sellers of the cars, there are safety concerns.
Part of the problems is visibility, especially when sharing the road with larger, faster cars and trucks.
Nevertheless, that issue might not be insurmountable. As Councilman Fred Weibelhaus pointed out, bicycles can go faster, on most roads, have less protection and yet they are allowed.
About 25 states have passed laws authorizing local governments to allow golf carts on public roads, said Amanda Essex, a policy associate at the National Conference of State Legislatures. Many states prohibit them from being driven at night, limit them to roads with slower speed limits or require their drivers to have a license.
We think the Norfolk City Council was wise to prohibit their use on city streets — at least for now. We also appreciate how seriously and thoroughly council members investigated this issue.
As years go by, the public will learn more about how to watch out for them and become familiar with seeing them on city streets. Perhaps they could begin by having golf carts permitted only on residential streets and next to golf courses. We also believe they could be made safer, such as requiring seat belts.
There probably is an acceptable usage for them that can fit everybody’s needs and still be safe. It’s just not there yet.