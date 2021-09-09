Golf and life can be magical

It’s true, admittedly, that competitive golf has always ranked high on my list of priorities. After retiring from professorial life at Chadron State College and resettling in Phoenix, I was privileged to join the staff at Estrella Mountain Ranch (a premier Nicklaus design).

That position provided virtually unlimited access to pro-am events on the most renowned courses in Arizona over eight fun years.

Which is why the prospect of moving back north to Valentine (for babysitting duty, which many insist is what grandparents do) wasn’t met with a great deal of enthusiasm. My clubs appeared destined for an extended stay in the closet. And then came inklings about a first-class destination golf resort to be situated along the Sandhills and pines bordering the Snake River canyon.

Eureka! Saved! Well, it is common knowledge that The Prairie Club has become a major player (no pun intended) in the golf world. With two 18-hole layouts (one designed by Tom Lehman and the other by Graham Marsh) and lodging and dining facilities on par with the very best anywhere, it attracts golfers and fans from near and far. Playing conditions are always superb.

And, the peace and quiet at one with nature is amazing. No hammers pounding or radios blaring or sirens screaming. Just the birds and the rabbits and the antelope and the deer and maybe an occasional rattler. Those, too, are part of the ambiance, stealing one’s attention from the rigors of daily life. It’s an experience that transforms — abetted on summer evenings by Scottish bagpipes echoing across the fairways.

Hence, for me the decision to relocate back closer to our roots in the Black Hills wasn’t an easy one. That we still retain and manage the ranch my maternal grandparents homesteaded (they went up the Bismarck Trail in a covered wagon in 1907) near Bison weighed heavily. The drive there happens to pass by the old sand green golf course one of my high school pals laid out in his future in-laws’ pasture long ago.

Indeed, the reconnect regularly serves as a grounding of sorts — a reminder of the importance of being able to see things as they are. If a person can do that and adjust accordingly, all the rest tends to fall into place. It helps immensely in explaining choices made (even after the fact) — such as why my personal history reads as follows: farmer and teacher and hunter and golfer ... and writer.

They all share a common thread. None is perfectible. The trite Murphy’s Law adage or epigram resurfaces adnauseam. There seems routinely to be an engine needing repair, a detailed lesson plan gone awry, a bow string severed in haste, a hidden sand trap lying in wait ... or the right word that avoids recall. Each one offers a challenge testing the practitioner’s mettle. “Why am I doing this?” isn’t an infrequent utterance.

Which calls to mind a conundrum referencing a former roommate’s program of studies at Black Hills State in 1962. Ergo, does one choose to pursue a line of involvement based on the rewards and opportunities a certain activity provides, or is there something inherent in a person’s character that steers him or her to a specific option or choice? Bill’s career goal while at BHSU? Moritician!

OK, this column is tilting toward a more philosophical bent than was intended. Still, that end may represent an expected transition in a writer’s domain. Dealing with words seems intuitively to entail odysseys with the mind. But, isn’t it strange how simple things become once you can see them clearly (except for golf, perhaps). Isn’t it true, though, that coping with frustration, circumstance and tragedy is our natural fate?

Yes, I have been to the “home of golf” in St. Andrews, Scotland. While that cherished memory will never fade, it’s the primitive 9-hole layout near our family’s beginnings that is my most legendary connection to the past ... but not just to the game of golf. Life, too, can be humbling.

Still, the old sod house on the homestead is a reminder of what dedication and an unyielding spirit can overcome.

