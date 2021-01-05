Although Nebraska and the nation continue to struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, one hopes that the worst will soon be over as vaccines begin to be more widely administered. With that comes a gradual lifting of the gloom associated with increasing deaths, exhausted first responders and health care workers and overstretched hospitals.
At some point, Americans and citizens across the world will be able to look around and agree that something tremendous has been accomplished.
As Llewellyn King, executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS, recently wrote: “Our faith in our ability to make superhuman scientific efforts in the face of crisis will be restored. Developing a COVID-19 vaccine will be compared to putting a man on the moon.”
The large pharmaceutical companies, often decried for their profit margins, have shown their muscle. The lesson: Throw enough research and unlimited money at a problem, accelerate the regulatory process and a solution can result in a much shorter time period than previously thought possible
The first-to-market vaccine has come from American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. But the vaccine was developed at its small German subsidiary, BioNTech, by a husband-and-wife team of first-generation Turkish immigrants.
As Mr. King pointed out, “Biopharmaceutical research often takes place this way, akin to how it happens in Silicon Valley: Small companies innovate and invent, and larger ones gobble them up and provide the all-important resources for absurdly complicated and expensive clinical trials.”
The trials contribute mightily to the cost of new drugs. A new “compound” — as a drug is called — can cost up to $2 billion to bring to market; and financial reserves are needed, should there be costly lawsuits.
In the upheaval occasioned by the pandemic, overhaul of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) looms large as a national priority. It must be able — perhaps with a greater use of artificial intelligence and data management — to assess the safety and efficiency of desperately needed drugs without the current painful and often fatal delays.
War is a time of upheaval, and the world has been at war against the COVID-19. But war also involves innovation.
“We have proved that speed is possible when bureaucracy is energized and streamlined.
“When COVID-19 is finally vanquished, it should leave a legacy of better medical research and sped-up approval procedures, benefiting all going forward,” Mr. King wrote.
And that definitely is a victory worth celebrating.