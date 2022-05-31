Those driving by the Norfolk Police Division recently could see words of appreciation for the city’s law enforcement officers and the job they perform to keep our community safe.
Those words shouldn’t be confined to just police officer appreciation week. So we would like to further show our appreciation here, especially in light of their work toward the conviction of DeShawn Gleaton Jr. earlier this month in the shooting death of Hailey Christiansen.
Officers never know what they’ll encounter on a given day, and the horrors of July 24, 2020, will no doubt remain entrenched in the minds of those who responded to and investigated the case.
Norfolk officers were first on the scene, followed by paramedics.
Typically, police would first secure a scene when responding to a shooting, but officer Pascal Vantilborgh testified that he didn’t see an active shooter and saw that Christiansen was in poor condition. He attempted to treat the wound while another officer, Micah Finch, administered CPR.
“I dealt with what I had in front of me,” Vantilborgh said.
As paramedics transported Christiansen to the hospital, according to testimony from paramedics, Christiansen said, “I’m going to die” and repeatedly said, “Tell my son I love him. Tell my family I love them.”
The following day, officers with the Sioux City Police Department arrested Gleaton at an apartment complex.
Help wasn’t limited to Sioux City officers. During the case, a Lincoln police investigator assisted the prosecution in revealing that Gleaton’s cellphone was in the vicinity of Christiansen’s southeast Norfolk home less than 20 minutes before police were notified of a shooting.
After Gleaton’s arrest, Lou Siefker, then a detective for the Norfolk Police Division, traveled to the Woodbury County Jail in Iowa to question Gleaton.
Initially, Gleaton expressed his desire to be released from custody and proposed to give Siefker information in exchange for a couple of phone calls. Siefker told Gleaton that he was arrested on suspicion of murder and that police weren’t in any position to be making deals at that time.
“I told him that I wanted to get his side of the story,” Siefker said. “I knew who, what, when, where. I wanted to know why.”
Gleaton apparently had a fear of going to jail, telling Siefker at least eight times during the interview that Christiansen was going to testify against him in a domestic-assault case that would ultimately land him in jail.
“He was insistent that the shooting had to do with going to jail,” Siefker said.
In the end, Gleaton will be headed to prison, thanks to the efforts of many dedicated officers.