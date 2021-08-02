The possibility of having a horse racing track and casino in Norfolk will be on the minds of many residents in the weeks ahead.
On one hand, the possibility represents a significant economic development project in Northeast Nebraska, creating a new entertainment option and the benefit of property tax relief.
On the other, there are human, social costs associated with gambling — not just problems with addictions, but also ramifications relating to bankruptcy filings, divorces, household spending and others.
Big decisions lie ahead — by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the Norfolk Planning Commission and the Norfolk City Council.
But perhaps the biggest decisions rest on the shoulders of individual Norfolkans, who should let their opinions be known — pro or con — to gaming commission members and the city’s elected and appointed officials about how they feel about the issue.
With emotions running strong, it can be all too easy for opinions and comments to divert from the issue itself and allow for verbal criticism of individuals.
Let’s not allow that to happen. As Norfolkans, let’s pledge to focus on the issue and not resort to personal attacks.
Ultimately, as the gambling issue is eventually decided, there will be those pleased with the outcome and those disappointed. That’s what a democratic society is all about — it can be messy and frustrating, but it’s still the best system in the world today.
So, our encouragement is for Norfolkans — whether they support or oppose the possibility of increased gambling in the city — to work appropriately within the system. There will be many opportunities for public comment. Take advantage of them, but be thoughtful and respectful in expressing your opinions.
We have too many positive things taking place in our community today to allow any single issue to sidetrack that progress. At the end of the day, we all can agree that the goal is for all us to continually work together to make Norfolk a better community. That’s not easy to accomplish, but it can be done if we recognize that with any controversial topic, not everyone will get the outcome they prefer.
Our encouragement today is that all Norfolkans commit to working through this issue together in a healthy, gracious manner rather than a destructive way. Let’s not allow it to divide or destroy community goodwill.