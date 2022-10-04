The idea of being a political conservative and an environmentalist may sound a bit like trying to mix oil and water. Conservatives often are stereotyped as being anti-environment, while environmentalists typically are associated with liberal political viewpoints.
But Stephen Perkins doesn’t think it has to be that way.
He’s a vice president of the American Conservation Coalition, which is a conservative environmental organization, and he thinks the nation is primed for a new type of environmental movement.
“We need an environmental movement rooted in a real conservation ethos, guided by smart, pragmatic principles that prioritize emissions reduction,” he recently wrote.
Mr. Perkins said he thinks many Americans — even if they lean toward the environmental side of things — are tired of the tactics employed by organizations such as the Natural Resources Defense Fund, the League of Conservation Voters and others.
“Rather than putting what’s good for the planet first, today’s climate activists rely on performative publicity stunts and divisive rhetoric. They know there is guaranteed media coverage for gluing yourself to a painting, but these childish and offensive stunts hurt the image of the movement they claim to be invested in,” he wrote.
Instead, why not follow the example of farmers and ranchers in the Midwest who are working to introduce regenerative practices into their business models? Or coastal residents who are taking local action to combat a rise in sea levels?
The reality is that countless Americans across the country care about the environment and want to see improvements, but they don’t want to have any association with the extreme climate activities who give environmentalism a bad name.
“Climate change is a daunting challenge, but we can agree on plenty of solutions. We need activists willing to work across the aisle on these policies to put action before activism. We have to put good policy over divisive rhetoric,” Mr. Hopkins writes.
Perhaps the way forward on environmental policy is not one massive, top-down, wide-reaching vision to redefine the nation’s future. Instead, why not pursue a smart, dynamic and incremental approach that first grabs the low-hanging fruit and then tackles specific issues one at a time? More can be accomplished through this strategy than the try-again, fail-again strategy of reintroducing the horrifically bad the Green New Deal resolution each Congress.
This approach means investing in next-generation nuclear energy and other innovative technologies like carbon capture and battery storage. It means streamlining the current web of regulations to ensure progress on clean energy projects like offshore wind farms. It means bringing critical mineral mining back to American shores. It means bolstering nature’s ability to fight climate change through active forest management, regenerative agriculture and ecosystem restoration.
Importantly, it means protecting American communities and ensuring all Americans have clean air and water access.
Could there be a new environmental movement that is embraced by conservatives and liberals? Let’s hope so.