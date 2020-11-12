Future of education evolving

“Aug. 30, 1948. Miss Rosenau, teacher, Meadow Central School, Meadow, South Dakota. Although Lee Niles will not be 6 years of age until January, he does want to go to school, and it would be helpful to me if he could. I am willing to make it right with you if you could or would take him. Sincerely yours, J.P. Hulm.”
That request passed from my dad to my first grade teacher almost three quarters of a century ago not long after mother died while giving birth (the baby, too). Eking out a living on the farm in those days was a time-consuming challenge, and my going to school would mean that dad would be freed in part to attend to the day’s work. Miss Rosenau agreed to give it a try, so my fate was sealed.
Well, not really, but that note mailed to me subsequent to its discovery after my first grade teacher’s recent passing is a treasure. Yes, the traditionalist in me generally rules the roost, so to speak, especially when it comes to matters involving education; and my country school history —grades one through seven — is an important reason. The teacher was then, is now, and ever shall be central to the learning process.
Which in the era of COVID-19 may not bode well for education’s future. Online offerings, already having significantly limited the positive interaction between instructor and student (not to mention both the educational and superficial exchanges between students themselves), will flourish. Many collegians, inconvenienced by university closures and miffed at being “stiffed” by institutions refusing to honor refunds, won’t go back.
And you can’t blame them. Why pay the extra dollars for room and board, campus essentials, etc., when the same diploma can be obtained online from a variety of competitive sources? Will it have the same intrinsic value? Perhaps not, but for potential employers it’s primarily the piece of paper at the end of the process that matters. Besides, there really are a few creditable options for those who take the time to shop around.
Liberty University, for example, is light years ahead of its peer institutions. Online enrollees enjoy a virtual classroom with the instructor and fellow students on screen together — almost like being present in person. Meaningful exchanges freely occur.
Questions and answers flow back and forth. Immediate feedback naturally ensues. It works well, albeit absent traditional advantages. It’s a promising model to follow.
Of course, Ivy League institutions, not excluding Harvard, are trailing behind the curve. Not only do “elite” professors deem teaching courses online to be beneath them, but also they recognize that indoctrinating students (to adopt points of view consistent with professorial bias) is more difficult if the subjects aren’t directly under their noses. Can they adapt? Give up the liberal ghost? Well, probably not any time soon.
But there’s this, too. If online instruction becomes the rule, do institutions still need the same number of professors going forward? What about dormitories and other campus facilities? Will it be possible to combine functions and roles and thereby reduce expenses (by eliminating positions)? Can we stem the tide of burdensome education costs? And, what of the end product in terms of learning outcomes? All good questions. Answers pending.
Also of interest is speculation involving home schooling. Increasing numbers of parents are open to that alternative, given the availability of state sponsored and supervised Internet programs.
No, education’s future won’t necessarily resemble the beneficial environment that I and others of my vintage experienced back in the 1940s and 1950s. Should the transition still be referred to as progress? Well, it depends on whom you ask!