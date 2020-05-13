Well-done, Nebraska.
With voters steering clear of polling places Tuesday, that's normally not something to boast about. But this year in this time, it was quite appropriate. While parts of the state are opening up — including dine-in areas and hair salons in Norfolk as of Wednesday — that doesn't mean that social distancing and caution go by the wayside.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Nebraska largely avoided the problems that plagued Wisconsin's primary a little more than a month ago. So at least in this moment, Nebraska can claim bragging rights over Wisconsin as a record-shattering nearly 400,000 voters cast mail-in ballots.
As a refresher, here's what happened in Wisconsin:
— Thousands of Wisconsin voters waited hours in long lines outside overcrowded polling stations. Thousands more stayed home, unwilling to risk their health amid a stay-at-home order.
— Many of the potential voters who remained in their homes complained that the absentee ballots they had requested never showed up.
— After polls closed, a court ruling prevented results from being made public for days to ensure absentee ballots are counted.
— Milwaukee, the state's largest city, operated just five of its 180 traditional polling places, forced to downsize after hundreds of poll workers stepped down because of health risks. The resulting logjam forced voters to wait together in lines spanning several blocks in some cases. Many did not have facial coverings.
— At that time, Wisconsin had reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections and 92 related deaths — 49 of them in Milwaukee County, where the voting lines were longest.
Now contrast that to Nebraska:
— Around the state, including many polling places in Norfolk, lines were nonexistent. A drive by several polling stations Tuesday around 5 p.m. — usually a prime time for voting — showed no more than 10 cars in the lot.
— The nearly 400,000 mail-in ballots included 7,657 that were sent out in Madison County. Of those, an astounding 6,684 had been returned as of Tuesday afternoon.
— Polls closed at 8 p.m. and results were known in many races a mere couple of hours later, not days.
— At that time, Nebraska had reported more than 8,500 coronavirus infections and 100 related deaths.
So we commend the voters and poll workers who made Election Day safe for everyone.