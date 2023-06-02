A caller to the Daily News recently left a detailed message, asking why there weren’t any stories in the newspaper about the federal oversight committee’s recent finding that President Joe Biden laundered $10 million to his family.
“This is known. It was printed in the EPOCH (newspaper),” the woman said. “If that had been President Trump, you know the whole front page would have been filled with stories about it.”
Fair question. Even fairer criticism. We don’t know why.
For most of our national news, the Daily News depends on The Associated Press and other news services. And for those unfamiliar because of the little coverage it did receive, the U.S. House of Representatives — controlled by Republicans — subpoenaed four banks. An interim report indicated that some Biden family members, associates and their companies reportedly received more than $10 million from foreign entities, including payments made during and after President Biden’s vice presidency.
Could that be a conflict of interest? Probably, but it depends what the funds were for. We don’t know. The White House’s response was that GOP investigators could not point to a “single Joe Biden policy” that was unduly influenced.
The oversight committee chairman, James Comer — as part of a 36-page report — accused some Biden family members and associates of using a “complicated network” of more than 20 companies, mostly corporations formed when Mr. Biden was vice president. Comer indicated Mr. Biden used “incremental payments over time” to “conceal large financial transactions.” “From a historical standpoint, we’ve never seen a presidential family receive these sums of money from adversaries around the world,” Comer said.
CBS News, which gave the report brief coverage, noted that White House spokesman Ian Sams responded on Twitter that Comer had offered “no evidence of any wrongdoing” by Mr. Biden, that “House Republicans have shown no evidence of any policy decisions influenced by anything other than U.S. national interests.”
Given how much coverage given to the President Trump “Russian collusion” hoax from before he took office to throughout his presidency — even though it was debunked — it does seem to indicate partisan politics on the part of the national press. But maybe it is because it is in the early phase of the investigation by the oversight committee? Again, we don’t know.
But we do know this. Both conservatives and liberals feel the American people are being duped by the media. And we also know from phone calls, anonymous letters and daily conversations that both sides are amazed by what is happening in the world.
Some Democrats have told us they quit reading the Daily News because only one side of a story is printed. Conversely, several conservatives have asked the question when the Daily News became “a woke paper?” They apparently believe that printing stories they disagree with us makes us woke.
Yes, these are interesting times.