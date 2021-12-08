As far as rankings go, this one isn’t likely to thrill the Fremont chamber of commerce or its educators.
An organization called 24/7 Wall Street recently pulled education data from the U.S. Census Bureau to identify the least educated city in every state. Only those communities with populations of 25,000 or more were compared.
Fremont achieved — if that’s the right word to use — the top ranking for Nebraska. Only 18.3 percent of its adult population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 31.9 percent of adults across the state as a whole.
(In South Dakota, Aberdeen was the least-educated city and Clinton topped the list in Iowa. Nationwide, 32.1 percent of American adults 25 and older have a bachelor’s degree or higher.)
At this point, it should be pointed out that a one-off type ranking like this undoubtedly doesn’t tell the whole story about a community or a state. Whether a city is highly educated, or a safe place to live, or a generous community is a multi-faceted proposition.
In this case, some will use these city statistics and rankings to point out that college enrollment continues to decline steadily. Overall enrollment rates have fallen at an average of nearly 2 percent a year since 2010.
That’s an issue worth debating, and part of that discussion should be how community college enrollments factor in.
The Biden administration (partly because First Lady Jill Biden teaches at a community college) has touted the advantages of seeking a two-year degree or credentials because of the increasing number of well-paying jobs and careers that don’t require a bachelor’s degree.
One only needs to look to the fields of IT, cybersecurity, welding, plumbing, utility line and many others to attest to that.
There probably is general agreement with the contention that men and women with some sort of college degree tend to have higher incomes. Census data indicates that the average weekly wage for a college-educated worker in the United States is about 67% higher than it is for those with no more than a high school diploma.
All of this only means that Fremont need not feel too badly for being pegged as the least educated larger city in Nebraska. There could be any number of mitigating circumstances at play, including all those individuals who are engaged in satisfying, good-paying jobs and careers because they sought a two-year degree in a trade.
Education is important. It does have value. But there’s not just one way to go about acquiring that.