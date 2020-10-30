Free speech requires vigilance, discussion

When Hunter Biden’s laptop was discovered at a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop, it contained thousands of emails that appeared to show corruption — including some possibly linked to his father, presidential candidate Joe Biden. Social media erupted when the New York Post provided the details that purported to show Hunter cashing in on his dad’s position as vice president under Barack Obama. Almost immediately, Facebook and Twitter censored the story.
It did little good as users still found ways to link to the story, or shared copies of the story. Plus, whenever a medium — be it social media, broadcast or print — censors the news, it usually becomes a bigger story than the actual story.
Defenders of the censorship by the social media giants tried to play the laptop off as a hoax or that it was not verified. Still, those same standards were never in play when dozens of stories were shared on “Russian Collusion Delusion” against President Donald Trump over three years. The stories were allowed to be shared unfettered.
The bottom line on why the laptop story should have been allowed is this: it was a bona fide news story. People had a right to learn about it. “You mean the laptop is now another Russia, Russia, Russia hoax? You got to be kidding me,” Mr. Trump mockingly asked Mr. Biden in the final presidential debate. But Mr. Biden never denied that it was his son’s laptop. His lawyer even asked for it back.
Predictably, the censorship resulted in demands to regulate Facebook and Twitter. But before we take that action, let’s consider this carefully.
First, there always is a need for free speech in a democracy. Although it was partisan politics for Twitter and Facebook to censor the story, let’s be careful not to give government the power to regulate free speech. Do we want people with political clout trying to control speech by deciding what is legitimate news?
Second, once censorship power is granted, who do you think will benefit most? You can almost guarantee that censorship will come down harder on one side — whoever is in control. One-sided politics is never good. Instead, let’s demand Twitter and Facebook do better. Let everyone know what happened, especially since the national media didn’t report the laptop story initially and has given it little attention.
Thanks to the last debate and social media, however, word has gotten out and it is on people’s minds.
Also, let’s use public pressure for this type of behavior to stop. Write your politicians. Write letters to the editor. Share your opinions with others and on social media.
With free speech, you must defend it — all of it. You must point out when those in charge fall short. The problem with restricting free speech is that trying to regulate it poses other dilemmas, including further one-sided restrictions.