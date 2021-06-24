Free grammar lesson

OK, maybe yelling at the television doesn’t pass muster as a favorable character trait, but it probably ranks one step above throwing a shoe at it. And, the latter was tempting — given my frustration at FOX News moderator Trey Gowdy’s misuse of standard English. Folks who merit their own programs on cable news networks should be proficient at applying rules of grammar correctly.
“Who (sic) do you trust?” Therein rests the culprit! In his effort to make a point, Mr. Gowdy kept repeating a usage error annoying to grammarians. Regrettably, the incorrect use of who and whom is a recurring problem in both oral and written communication. Ergo, let’s break it down.
When one rearranges Mr. Gowdy’s sentence in its natural order — subject, verb, complement (which completes the meaning begun by the subject and the verb), it reads as follows: You (subject) do trust (verb) whom (object of the verb do trust). Hence, he should have been saying, “Whom do you trust?”
“Who” and “whoever” are nominative case pronouns and can be used only as subjects of verbs or after linking verbs (is, are, was, were, am, be and been and verbs of the senses on occasion). Who (subject) came to dinner? The thief “was” who? The newcomer “is” who? The players “are” who. The beneficiary “will be” who? The policeman “saw” who? The new law “touches” who?)
“Whom” and “whomever” are objective case pronouns and can be used only as objects of verbs (You “do trust” whom), objects of prepositions (The money was stolen “by whom”), or objects of infinitives (We were eager “to see” whom).
The word “to” followed by a verb form is an infinitive (“to go, to find, to play, to run,” etc.) Infinitive phrases can be problematic as well — given that they can be used as nouns (usually subjects of verbs), adjectives (describing nouns or pronouns), or adverbs (modifying verbs, adjectives, or other adverbs) as follows:
“To win the game” was the objective” (infinitive phrase used as noun, subject for the verb was). “To pass the test” Joe studied for hours (infinitive phrase used as adjective describing the noun Joe). Jack worked “to earn a living” (infinitive phrase used as adverb modifying the verb worked).
Sadly, most folks are oblivious that communication skills have deteriorated to the point of absurdity for scandalous reasons — social media being a major one. Chatty, unliterary, dialectal, uneducated, slangy and substandard are terms that accurately describe most of what passes as electronic message transmission (or “texting” in the customary vernacular). It invites apathy, shiftlessness, idiocy and goldbricking — albeit facile and quick.
Fortunately or unfortunately (depending on how you look at it or which camp you happen to occupy), for the majority of folks either engaged in or having recently exited the new century’s version of English education, thoughts put into words materialize without due care, effort or examination. Consequently, ignorance is allowed to pass largely unchecked. It’s an absolute disgrace!
Of course, there are other subjects being compromised or shortchanged nowadays. History — both of America and the world — once played a significant role in the general education of all students K-12 and beyond. Now, courtesy of the WOKE (Witlessness Overlapping Kooky Evildoing) culture that has co-opted the minds of establishment toadies (public education in general), history is being revised to fit a sinister political ideology.
Which testifies not only to the emergence of the idiotic cancel culture movement (racism in reverse) but also to the significant increase in the number of parents either home-schooling their children or opting for private instruction alternatives including church schools. Well (introductory element), who (subject) can blame (verb) them (object of the verb)? Lesson understood?