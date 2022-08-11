Founding Fathers inspirational

Back in the late 1980s, it was my privilege to deliver the closing address at a national business ethics conference in Philadelphia. To say that it was a bit of an unnerving experience for a South Dakota farm- and ranch-raised country boy turned Nebraska professor unaccustomed to rubbing elbows with high profile corporate honchos and exemplary, esteemed university profs would be an understatement.
Still, warming to the task proved not to be an issue — courtesy of an example modeled by good-humored Chadron attorney, Bevin Bump, at a Rotary luncheon. He had stepped to the speaker’s spot behind the lectern, made a point of briefly attempting to reorganize the text of his remarks, proceeded to rip it to shreds out of apparent frustration (sort of Pelosi like), and tossed the confetti into the air to settle he knew not where.
Whereupon he spoke sans notes for nearly 30 minutes. Safe to say, his was a stratagem that succeeded in gaining everyone’s attention. Yes, the folks in Philadelphia seemed a bit stunned at what had just happened ... and then I removed from a suit pocket a second copy of my outline. Once the laughter subsided and all had regained their composure (including yours truly, now totally relaxed), the speech went swimmingly.
No, the Philly experience may not rank at the top of my list regarding speaking engagements per se, but it’s close. Most people (having been educated the old-fashioned way, that is) acknowledge the extremely consequential role that Philadelphia played in our nation’s heroic history. The Liberty Bell (yup, the crack is bona fide), previously called the Old State House Bell, yet remains an iconic symbol of American independence.
Located at 526 Market St., that historical landmark was merely a short (antique) carriage ride from our hotel and the convention site (my wife had accompanied me on the trip), so little could we resist the invitation to relive a method of travel that brought back memories from bygone days. Trust me, there’s something about the clippity-clop, clippity-clop of horses’ hooves on cobblestones that stays with you long after.
Still, my most cherished, lasting memory was dining in the old city tavern that George Washington, John Adams, Ben Franklin and other founders frequented. Stone fireplaces were the source of heat, and oil lamps and candles provided a shimmering light thus adding to the ambiance. Authentic furnishings and colonial costumes fit in perfectly. Black bean soup and pot roast (from iron kettles over open flame) comprised the menu.
Indeed, touching base with remnants of sorts from our country’s past can be a sobering experience. We have come so far, and yet we haven’t — given today’s apparent lack of awareness or appreciation for what it took to get here. Yet now we find ourselves seemingly under the influence of a radical ideology where lessons celebrating the achievements of our nation’s builders are seldom shared with students in the classroom.
Hence, a traditional sense of national pride that was common not only to native-born citizens but also to immigrants lured by the promise of personal opportunity and freedom of choice is being put to the test. Under the guise of progressivism, ungrounded minds (in school and out) are being burdened by utter nonsense — critical race theory hocus pocus, climate change asininity, gender identity lunacy WOKE witlessness run amok, etc.
Which has the potential of putting vital “inalienable” rights in peril. Socialism by any definition is pure Marxist hogwash (big government serving to overrule individual liberties), which runs contrary to our exceedingly fertile free-market system. Pray that we won’t allow ourselves to be seduced by clever schemes that undermine everything America stands for — not to exclude the exercise of free will and self-determination!