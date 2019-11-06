On Nov. 4, 1979, Iranian students overran guards to take over the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, starting a 444-day hostage crisis that transfixed America.
Islamist students seized the post in response to President Jimmy Carter allowing Iran’s autocratic leader, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, to receive medical care in the U.S.
While some hostages found freedom amid the crisis, 52 Americans were held for 444 days until U.S. President Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in January 1981.
Now, 40 years later, relations between the two countries aren’t any better. President Donald Trump has imposed harsh sanctions on Iran after pulling out of a landmark nuclear accord.
Iran announced Tuesday it would inject uranium gas into 1,044 centrifuges that had previously been kept empty under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The decision marks what Iran calls its “fourth step” away from the accord, which saw Iran agree to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
And then hear this from the commander of the Iranian army.
“Thanks to God, today the revolution’s seedlings have evolved into a fruitful and huge tree that its shadow has covered the entire” Middle East, said Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi.
It’s our hope that the “fruitful and huge tree” withers soon, especially in light of the fact that by starting up advanced centrifuges, Iran further cut into the one year that experts estimate Tehran would need to have enough material for building a nuclear weapon — if it chose to pursue one. Iran long has insisted its program is for peaceful purposes, though Western fears about its work led to the 2015 agreement that saw Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
But Trump withdrew the U.S. from the nuclear accord, restoring harsh sanctions. In doing so, Trump contended, “If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen. In just a short period of time, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapons.”
Unfortunately, that seems to be happening anyway, with or without the accord.