Fortenberry, Smith both represent Nebraska values

The two members of the U.S. House of Representatives representing Northeast and North Central Nebraska — Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln in the 1st District and Adrian Smith of Gering in the 3rd District — are both seeking re-election next month.
Because he has represented the district since 2005, Fortenberry has acquired the seniority needed to secure a seat on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. His relationships and Appropriations Committee assignment have benefited Nebraska, including helping to obtain funds for Offutt Air Force Base and assistance for new veterans’ health care facilities across the state.
Fortenberry has demonstrated a solid conservative voting record over his years in office. He has supported efforts to end unfair trade deals that hurt Nebraska farmers, is open to all types of energy forms as long as they are affordable, and puts veterans and their needs first.
“I believe Nebraska, with our unique cultural heritage of personal responsibility, hard work, and commitment to family and community, has much to give our country by way of example. My core political philosophy is simple: The strength of our nation depends upon the strength of our nation’s families and communities. From protecting our nation, to fixing healthcare policy, to developing the Farm of the Future, we are here for you,” Fortenberry said.
Fortenberry also supported the pandemic response that included protecting the country’s health care infrastructure, supporting families with direct financial aid and helping small businesses via the Paycheck Protection Program.
While we appreciate that former state Sen. Kate Bolz campaigned extensively to find out what is on the minds of 1st District voters, the question for Northeast Nebraskans is if they are comfortable replacing a true conservative and instead sending a Democrat to Washington, D.C., especially in this political environment.
Will a new member of Congress stay true to Nebraska values or toe the line of the national Democratic Party?
It’s important to remember that the Democratic party has moved considerably to the left, espousing such extremely costly measures as free health care for all, free college education for all and a green energy deal that is unsustainable and impractical.
In the 3rd District, Rep. Smith has signed a pledge to demonstrate his opposition to “defund the police” movements and his support for law enforcement officers. He also has one of the most conservative voting records in Congress, which aligns with Nebraska values.
Contrast Smith’s long record of conservativism with his opponent, Mark Elworth Jr. of Omaha, who also happened to be a 2018 candidate for the U.S. House to represent District 3 in Iowa. He was defeated in that general election. Last summer he considered running on a marijuana ticket in the district where he lives, but said he didn’t want to leave the Democrats without a candidate in the 3rd District race.
Re-electing both Reps. Fortenberry and Smith would be wise and sound choices for Northeast and North Central Nebraskans as they cast their ballots.
